Scott Technology's Financial Leap: Mining and Services Fuel Unprecedented Results

Scott Technology has reported a record financial year to 31 August 2026, recording a net profit of $15.7 million, an increase from $14.2 million in the previous year. The automation and robotics firm posted revenue of $294.1 million, up 7 percent from $275 million, while operating earnings grew to $36.1 million from $31.5 million. This performance marks a break from what management previously identified as a "revenue plateau," driven by double-digit growth in its mining division and expansion in materials handling.

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Mining and logistics drive growth

The company's mining division was the primary engine of profit expansion, with revenue rising 22 percent to $62.3 million. This increase was attributed to strong demand for its Rocklabs equipment, higher adoption of automation in the sector, and the expansion of sales and service operations in North America. The materials handling and logistics business contributed $129.9 million in revenue, a 5 percent increase over the prior year. This division secured its first customer in Australia and broadened its market focus to include food and consumer goods sectors such as meat, dairy, bakery, and snacks.

Recurring revenue and balance sheet improvement

A significant portion of the group's income now stems from lifecycle services tied to its installed base of equipment. Recurring revenue reached $95 million, accounting for 32.3 percent of total group revenue. On the balance sheet, Scott Technology reduced its net debt to $7.7 million, down from $12.3 million a year ago. The board declared a final dividend of 5 cents per share, bringing the full-year payout to 9 cents per share.

Outlook and strategic targets

Chief Executive Mike Christman stated that the company has broken through its historical revenue ceiling while implementing operational changes to make the business "more customer-led, focused and scalable." He noted that momentum was particularly strong in the second half of the year, with operating earnings up 78 percent compared to the first half. For the 2027 financial year, Scott projects revenue between $310 million and $340 million, and operating earnings between $36 million and $41 million. The company currently holds $146 million in forward work, a decrease from $169 million in the same period last year. Management cited global economic uncertainty as a potential factor in customer spending timing but noted that labor scarcity, safety requirements, and productivity concerns continue to support demand for automation. The firm reaffirmed its "Destination 2030" targets of achieving $530 million in group revenue, with 35 percent derived from recurring sources.