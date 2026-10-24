World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Scott Technology's Financial Leap: Mining and Services Fuel Unprecedented Results

World » Oceania » New Zealand

Scott Technology has reported a record financial year to 31 August 2026, recording a net profit of $15.7 million, an increase from $14.2 million in the previous year. The automation and robotics firm posted revenue of $294.1 million, up 7 percent from $275 million, while operating earnings grew to $36.1 million from $31.5 million. This performance marks a break from what management previously identified as a "revenue plateau," driven by double-digit growth in its mining division and expansion in materials handling.

Робот Nikon на промышленном предприятии
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Робот Nikon на промышленном предприятии

Mining and logistics drive growth

The company's mining division was the primary engine of profit expansion, with revenue rising 22 percent to $62.3 million. This increase was attributed to strong demand for its Rocklabs equipment, higher adoption of automation in the sector, and the expansion of sales and service operations in North America. The materials handling and logistics business contributed $129.9 million in revenue, a 5 percent increase over the prior year. This division secured its first customer in Australia and broadened its market focus to include food and consumer goods sectors such as meat, dairy, bakery, and snacks.

Recurring revenue and balance sheet improvement

A significant portion of the group's income now stems from lifecycle services tied to its installed base of equipment. Recurring revenue reached $95 million, accounting for 32.3 percent of total group revenue. On the balance sheet, Scott Technology reduced its net debt to $7.7 million, down from $12.3 million a year ago. The board declared a final dividend of 5 cents per share, bringing the full-year payout to 9 cents per share.

Outlook and strategic targets

Chief Executive Mike Christman stated that the company has broken through its historical revenue ceiling while implementing operational changes to make the business "more customer-led, focused and scalable." He noted that momentum was particularly strong in the second half of the year, with operating earnings up 78 percent compared to the first half. For the 2027 financial year, Scott projects revenue between $310 million and $340 million, and operating earnings between $36 million and $41 million. The company currently holds $146 million in forward work, a decrease from $169 million in the same period last year. Management cited global economic uncertainty as a potential factor in customer spending timing but noted that labor scarcity, safety requirements, and productivity concerns continue to support demand for automation. The firm reaffirmed its "Destination 2030" targets of achieving $530 million in group revenue, with 35 percent derived from recurring sources.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
House thief arrested for losing his jaw in snow
Society
House thief arrested for losing his jaw in snow
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Popular
EAEU Institute Director Predicts EU Elite Replacement Over Russia Policy

EAEU Institute Director General Vladimir Lepekhin predicts a comprehensive replacement of EU political elites and a shift in relations with Russia, citing a crisis of confidence in Brussels' leadership and the erosion of national sovereignty.

EAEU Institute Director Predicts EU Elite Replacement Over Russia Policy
Putin, Trump, and Xi Potential APEC Summit Mirrors 1945 Yalta Conference Dynamics
Putin, Trump, and Xi Potential APEC Summit Mirrors 1945 Yalta Conference Dynamics
Northern Sea Route revenue is blocked by sanctions, not technology
Russian Analyst Accuses EU Protests of Hiding Dictatorial Agenda
Depression often hides as physical pain, not sadness Margarita Kicherova Why Beetroot Storage Fails: The Humidity Choice Between Wood Shavings and Ash Evgeniya Petrova The 'Therapeutic Wine' Myth: Why No Amount Is Truly Safe Marina Lebedeva
Tajikistan's Silent Guardian: How the snow leopard dictates mountain life
China and Russia Link Arctic Logistics to Halve Transit Times to Europe
Why Dry Organomineral Mixes Outperform Fresh Manure in Autumn Soil Preparation
Why Dry Organomineral Mixes Outperform Fresh Manure in Autumn Soil Preparation
Last materials
Scott Technology's Financial Leap: Mining and Services Fuel Unprecedented Results
A Rare Edge-On View Reveals the Exact Vertical Recipe for Building Planets
Analysts Challenge Venezuela's 303 Billion Barrel Oil Reserve Claim
Depression often hides as physical pain, not sadness
Yak-130M Shifts to Light Attack Role Using 2016 Performance Baseline
Volvo 245 Transfer traded agility for maximum internal volume
Wismar-Mackenzie Bridge Completed to Expand Guyana-Brazil Corridor
New Year 2027 Hair Trends: Texture Manipulation Over Architectural Structure
Asia Steel furnaces shut down after plant doubled furnace count without permits
Why Beetroot Storage Fails: The Humidity Choice Between Wood Shavings and Ash
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.