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Ivory Coast Drafts Rizao Roadmap to Formalize Rice Seed Sector

World

Côte d'Ivoire has begun developing a strategic roadmap to reform its rice seed sector as part of the Rizao program, a West Africa-wide initiative aimed at reducing structural bottlenecks in the rice value chain. The current reliance on uncontrolled seed sources limits yield growth and hampers the industry's self-sufficiency.

Rice in the field
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Rice in the field

During technical sessions held at the AfricaRice center in M'Bès, experts identified that the informal sector's dominance remains the primary obstacle to sectoral development. A significant portion of farmers continues to use seeds of unverified origin, while the supply of certified planting material remains constrained. This gap is compounded by insufficient technical capacity among seed producers, creating a systemic weakness in the region's agricultural infrastructure.

Certified seed producers argue that the seed industry has historically failed to occupy its appropriate place in the economic architecture of rice cultivation. To meet the national target of rice self-sufficiency by 2030, the sector requires a shift from declarative goals to tangible financial and material support. Without specific investments in equipment and working capital, it will be impossible to secure the volume and quality of seed material necessary for scaling production.

A working group has been established to finalize the roadmap, which aims to structure the seed sector into a fully functional business component with clear targets and state-backed mechanisms, moving it beyond the status of a mere auxiliary process.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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