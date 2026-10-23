Algeria-Morocco Trade Collapses by 90 Percent

Trade between Algeria and Morocco has collapsed by nearly 90% over the last five years, according to Al Shark Bloomberg. The decline accelerated following the severance of diplomatic ties between the two nations in August 2021.

In 2021, bilateral trade totaled approximately $760 million, with a significant surplus for Algeria, which exported $644.8 million to Morocco against $114.5 million in imports. In November of that year, Algeria shut down the Maghreb-Europe Gas Pipeline (GME), the conduit transporting gas to Spain via Moroccan territory.

Trade volumes entered a steady decline starting in 2022, falling to $243.9 million. By 2023 and 2024, figures dropped to $128.6 million and $88.2 million, respectively. For 2025, bilateral turnover fell below the $80 million mark, reaching $79.1 million.

Algerian exports to Morocco followed a similar downward trajectory: $644.8 million in 2021, $165.5 million in 2022, $64.1 million in 2023, $81.5 million in 2024, and $79.1 million in 2025.

Imports from Morocco to Algeria experienced a more absolute disappearance. Starting at $114.5 million in 2021, exports fell to $78.4 million in 2022 and $64.5 million in 2023. By 2024, the value of Moroccan exports to Algeria shrunk to $6.7 million, effectively reaching zero in 2025 at $0.1 million.

Algeria maintained a positive trade balance throughout nearly the entire period, with the sole exception of 2023, when Morocco held a marginal lead with $64.5 million in exports compared to $64.1 million in imports.