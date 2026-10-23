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Madagascar issues 141 licenses to break vanilla export monopoly

World

Madagascar is restructuring its vanilla export sector to break the grip of long-standing monopolies. The government aims to introduce new market participants to stabilize currency inflows and empower local farmers by replacing a single-buyer dynamic with a competitive landscape.

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For the 2026-2027 export season, authorities have already issued licenses to 141 operators. The Ministry of Trade and Consumption is currently reviewing approximately 500 additional applications for the export of vanilla and cloves. The strategy relies on increasing the number of exporters to diversify trade partners beyond the traditional markets of France, the United States, and Canada. This competition is expected to raise local purchase prices, moving farmers away from survival-mode economics dictated by sole buyers.

"We aim to completely eliminate the 'ampihimamba' system, meaning the monopoly. The Ministry expects that an increased number of exporters will take on the task of finding new trade routes, expanding the geography of our products' presence," Tiava Razhinson, a representative of the Ministry of Trade, told Pravda. Ru.

The licensing process includes strict vetting, covering warehouse inspections and financial discipline analysis. A key requirement for eligibility is the repatriation of foreign currency earnings to the country; firms with a history of failing to return export proceeds are barred from obtaining new licenses.

To prevent corruption and administrative interference, the licensing process has been moved to the digital platform ALALANA. This system allows anti-corruption bodies and the State General Inspectorate to monitor applications in real-time. The goal is to ensure that market access is granted to genuinely operating companies rather than shell entities.

"In the context of global competition, it is important not only for the number of exporters but also for their ability to adhere to strict quality and financial reporting standards, so that the national brand does not lose value," Valery Kozlov, a regional economist, told Pravda. Ru.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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