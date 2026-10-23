Venezuela Repeals Mandatory Fiscal Register Requirement for Small Businesses

Venezuela has repealed the mandatory requirement for small and medium-sized businesses to use fiscal control cash registers connected to the national tax system, according to Economy Coordination Minister Delcy Rodriguez. She stated that the cost of the equipment served as a barrier to legalizing the operations of many businesses.

Photo: https://unsplash.com by CardMapr.nl is licensed under Free A person applies a plastic card to the POS terminal

Roman Managlia, the Tax Superintendent, confirmed that removing this requirement aims to lower entry costs for entrepreneurs seeking to operate in the formal economy. He described the previous rule as an artificial obstacle that hindered the formalization of economic activities.

The shift away from strict hardware-based control is based on data integration among government agencies. The new system relies on cross-checking information circulating between banks, the National Registry (Saren), the immigration service (Saime), and the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV). This mechanism allows the tax authority to automatically match financial flows with registered entities and calculate obligations without the need for continuous monitoring of physical cash registers.

Concurrently, the structure of "special taxpayers" was adjusted, reducing the number of individuals in this category from 132,000 to 44,000. Delcy Rodriguez explained that the review resulted in redistribution: those who previously were not on the list but met the criteria were included, while those incorrectly subject to this regime were excluded. Officials described both measures as part of the country's ongoing digitization and modernization of tax administration.