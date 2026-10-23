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Portugal 15% Co-financing for Obesity Drugs Tied to Hospital-Based Multidisciplinary Care

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Portugal is introducing a 15% state co-financing scheme for obesity treatment medications, but access is strictly limited to patients integrated into specialized hospital care systems rather than the general public. According to a decree dated October 22, eligibility for this reimbursement (Category D) is not granted to all patients requiring treatment, but only to those participating in non-surgical hospital assistance within Multidisciplinary Obesity Management Groups (EMO) attached to Local Health Units (ULS).

Doctor's consultation with the patient
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Doctor's consultation with the patient

The mechanism prevents physicians from simply prescribing the medication; patients must follow a comprehensive care model that combines drug therapy with physical activity planning, nutritional support, and psychological accompaniment. Additionally, individuals must maintain an active medical record in accordance with the 'Integrated Care Pathway for People with Obesity' (PCIPO), established last year under the National Program for Obesity Prevention and Control led by the Directorate-General for Health (DGS).

The list of specialists authorized to issue prescriptions under this state co-financing scheme is also restricted. Only endocrinologists, internal medicine specialists, or pediatricists who are officially part of the hospital core EMO team at the relevant medical facility can prescribe these drugs. Consequently, while the state has created a formal support mechanism, practical access remains limited to populations already enrolled in specialized hospital systems and prepared to adhere to a multi-step treatment protocol.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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