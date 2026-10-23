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Turkmenistan Prepares Fourth Gas Pipeline Line to China via Central Asia

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Turkmenistan is preparing to expand its gas transportation network by constructing a fourth line of the transnational pipeline connecting its fields to the Chinese market via Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan

The project aims to increase the capacity of an export corridor that has been operational since December 2009. According to the state concern Turkmengaz, the existing pipeline has transported more than 477 billion cubic meters of natural gas to China over the past 16 years.

The addition of the fourth line, designated as Line D, is intended to scale export volumes. For Turkmenistan, this involves leveraging the capacity of the Galkynysh field to increase foreign currency budget revenues. For Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, the expansion translates into higher transit fees and infrastructure development.

Maksat Babayev, Chairman of Turkmengaz, stated that current production and transport metrics establish the Chinese route as the primary vector of the country's energy policy. The completion of this line would finalize the formation of the region's largest gas artery.

While the project increases supply stability for the international energy market, its ultimate impact depends on the long-term pricing agreements between Ashgabat and Beijing, which are typically conducted through closed negotiations.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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