World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Philippine Inflation Hits 7.2% as GDP Growth Slows to 2.3%

World

The Philippine economy is facing a period of heightened tension as inflation rose to 7.2% in September, up from 6.1% in August. This acceleration puts direct pressure on households, particularly those on fixed or irregular incomes, as wage increases are neutralized by the rising cost of fuel and food.

Flag of the Philippines
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mike Gonzalez, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Flag of the Philippines

GDP growth slowed to 2.3% in the second quarter of 2026, with household consumption growth at 2.8%. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has lowered the growth forecast for the Philippines to 3.4% for 2026, projecting a recovery to 5.1% in 2027.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is attempting to curb inflation through monetary tightening. Following a 25-basis point rate hike to 5% on October 14, the Monetary Board is scheduled to meet again on October 22, where further increases are anticipated. However, these monetary tools cannot resolve systemic issues related to logistics, supply chains, or infrastructure efficiency.

Public trust is further strained by allegations of irregularities and embezzlement within flood protection projects currently under investigation. This mismanagement directly impacts citizens through the loss of housing and income, fueling questions regarding the effective use of taxpayer funds.

Institutional stability is compounded by political polarization, highlighted by the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte concerning unexplained wealth. As the 2028 presidential elections approach, political actors are incentivized to leverage economic grievances for strategic gain, potentially prioritizing power struggles over administrative governance.

The current environment suggests that economic stability depends not only on inflation targets but on the government's ability to provide targeted aid to vulnerable households, improve food distribution, and deliver transparent results in corruption investigations.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
German Shepherd vs. East European Shepherd: Structural and Behavioral Differences
Animal
German Shepherd vs. East European Shepherd: Structural and Behavioral Differences
Trump's Ratings Plummet: Voters Demand Congressional Check
Americas
Trump's Ratings Plummet: Voters Demand Congressional Check
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Popular
German Shepherd vs. East European Shepherd: Structural and Behavioral Differences

While both are shepherds, they diverge significantly in size, gait mechanics, and temperament due to distinct breeding goals for herding versus extreme-climate guarding.

German Shepherd vs. East European Shepherd: Structural and Behavioral Differences
Power of Baikal: Renamed pipeline seeks to add 50 bcm to China exports
Power of Baikal: Renamed pipeline seeks to add 50 bcm to China exports
Iran Threatens Infrastructure Attacks if New Strikes Occur
Trump's Ratings Plummet: Voters Demand Congressional Check
Why Dry Organomineral Mixes Outperform Fresh Manure in Autumn Soil Preparation Alexander Shtorm US Army tests Chinook helicopter landings on thinner Arctic ice Andrey Nikolaev Ural rock: Moscow's musical shadow gave birth to something entirely new Alexander Artamonov
Hidden Two-Letter Code Redirects Robot Arm to Cut Hand
Record Herring Catch: Wholesale Stability vs. Retail Inflation
Russian diesel exports restart to Turkey and Brazil after US-Russia trade compromise
Russian diesel exports restart to Turkey and Brazil after US-Russia trade compromise
Last materials
Concentration of assets in Kyrgyzstan's top banks and digital platforms increases systemic risk
Construction of $61.1m flood mitigation infrastructure begins for Peguis and Fisher River Cree
Nunavut approves 15 casual support posts, a drop from 75
Uttar Pradesh's Land Grab: ₹15,000 Crore Cleared for New Expressways
Delhi Census 2027: Caste data returns after a century, triggering vital shifts
Selena Gomez's Matte Merlot Nail Look with Gold Detailing and Piercing Constraints
Domestic Cat Named Maurice Relocates Foster Kittens Within Home Territory
Extradition hearings for Azruddin Mohamed postponed to November 2
Spennymoor school installs wheelchair-accessible outdoor learning space
Class 197e trains enter service on Cambrian Coast Line
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.