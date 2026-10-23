Construction of $61.1m flood mitigation infrastructure begins for Peguis and Fisher River Cree

Construction has begun on a $61.1-million flood mitigation project designed to protect central Peguis and up to 500 vulnerable homes across the Peguis First Nation and neighbouring Fisher River Cree Nation. The immediate phase of the work involves the construction of clay dikes and road improvements aimed at maintaining access and reducing the risk of displacement during recurring flood events.

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Authority and Funding Mechanism

The project is being advanced through a coordinated federal-provincial framework. Federal Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty and Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Lisa Naylor confirmed that work is underway. Under this arrangement, the federal government will reimburse eligible provincial costs through its Emergency Management Assistance Program. This financial structure follows a prior provincial commitment made last spring, when the Manitoba government approved $15.9 million for emergency flood protection and road repairs in both communities.

Community Context and Constraints

Peguis and Fisher River Cree are located in the Interlake region of Manitoba, where geography creates specific service and safety challenges. Both communities have experienced repeated flooding and evacuations in recent years. The current mitigation measures are intended to address the physical vulnerability of housing and critical infrastructure to water levels that previously forced residents to leave their homes. By constructing durable dikes and reinforcing road networks, the project addresses the direct operational consequences of distance and topography on community stability and access to essential services during weather emergencies.