Nunavut approves 15 casual support posts, a drop from 75

In the 2025-26 school year, Nunavut's Education Department has approved only 15 requests for casual student support assistants, a sharp decline from the 75 approvals granted in the previous academic year. Of those 15 approved positions, 11 have been filled, while the department continues to recruit for the remaining four slots. Kuthula Matshazi, a spokesperson for the department, attributed the vacancies to ongoing recruitment efforts, with some positions remaining unfilled due to relief employees stepping in or staff going on leave.

Casual student support workers operate alongside classroom teachers to help deliver curriculum, specifically assisting individual students who require accommodations or follow unique education guidelines. School leaders submit requests for these temporary staff members when permanent staffing levels are insufficient to meet student needs. Currently, the territory has 206.5 allocated support positions, of which 161 are filled with indeterminate employees. Additionally, the department has hired 164 on-call relief employees this year to cover absences among the permanent support staff.

The reduction in casual hiring stems from policy changes implemented in February 2025 regarding the Inuit Child First Initiative (ICFI). Indigenous Services Canada, which oversees the funding, disqualified funding requests for student support assistants through this specific channel. While requests can still be submitted, they are now evaluated on a case-by-case basis and approved only in exceptional circumstances. This shift marks a significant departure from the 2024-25 school year, when the ICFI funding stream allowed district education authorities to hire 88 casual student support assistants, providing supplemental staffing on top of the Government of Nunavut's regular employment figures.