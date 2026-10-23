Uttar Pradesh's Land Grab: ₹15,000 Crore Cleared for New Expressways

The Government of Uttar Pradesh has initiated a large-scale land acquisition drive to facilitate the construction of three new greenfield expressways, earmarking over ₹15,000 crore for the process. The projects, managed by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), aim to expand the state's logistics capabilities and passenger mobility as part of a broader strategy to transition UP into a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

Photo: Mos.ru by Фото: Максим Денисов, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Highway

The proposed network spans a total of 565 km and requires the acquisition of approximately 8,200 hectares of land across nearly 650 villages. The current phase of the project focuses on the finalisation of alignments and the budgetary allocation for land procurement, which is a critical precursor to the actual construction phase.

The infrastructure plan consists of three primary corridors:

Vindhya Expressway (320 km): The largest of the three projects, requiring roughly 4,615 hectares across 109 villages. This corridor is designed to extend the existing 594-km Ganga Expressway, linking it to Sonbhadra via the districts of Prayagraj, Bhadohi, and Mirzapur.

The largest of the three projects, requiring roughly 4,615 hectares across 109 villages. This corridor is designed to extend the existing 594-km Ganga Expressway, linking it to Sonbhadra via the districts of Prayagraj, Bhadohi, and Mirzapur. Meerut-Haridwar Expressway (145 km): This route will extend the Ganga Expressway from Meerut (UP) into Haridwar (Uttarakhand). It necessitates the acquisition of about 2,020 hectares across 184 villages, spanning the Amroha and Bijnor districts of Uttar Pradesh and the Haridwar district of Uttarakhand.

This route will extend the Ganga Expressway from Meerut (UP) into Haridwar (Uttarakhand). It necessitates the acquisition of about 2,020 hectares across 184 villages, spanning the Amroha and Bijnor districts of Uttar Pradesh and the Haridwar district of Uttarakhand. Vindhya Purvanchal Link Expressway (100 km): This link will require 1,560 hectares across 140 villages located in the Chandauli, Ghazipur, and Mirzapur districts.

These new corridors are designed to integrate with the Ganga Expressway, which was inaugurated on April 29, 2026. The Ganga Expressway, developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model at a cost of ₹36,000 crore, already connects 12 districts, including Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj.

From a regulatory and economic perspective, the state government is positioning these greenfield projects not merely as transport links, but as catalysts for industrial decentralisation. By reducing transit times for cargo and passengers, the administration intends to stimulate growth for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and attract investments into Tier-II and Tier-III towns, shifting economic activity away from saturated urban centres.