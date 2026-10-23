Delhi Census 2027: Caste data returns after a century, triggering vital shifts

The Delhi administration is set to launch the second phase of Census 2027 on January 10, initiating a critical population enumeration exercise that will include a 15-day self-enumeration window for residents.

Photo: commons.wikimedia by Ville Miettinen, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ City of Delhi

According to senior officials, the process will begin with a digital or self-reporting period from January 10 to January 24. This will be followed by traditional house-to-house visits by enumerators starting January 25, with field operations continuing through February 28. A final revisional round to ensure data accuracy is scheduled for March 1 to 5.

This phase marks a significant shift in data collection, as the questionnaire will include queries on caste-details that have not been captured in a national census since 1931. The 40-question survey is designed to provide a granular view of the city's demographics, covering religion, educational qualifications, occupation, and migration patterns, including the duration of stay and reasons for moving to the capital.

Beyond basic demographics, the census will record financial and digital footprints. Residents will be asked about their bank accounts, mobile phone ownership, and the possession of passports or voter IDs. While Aadhaar numbers will be requested, officials have clarified that providing this information remains voluntary.

The current exercise follows the completion of the first phase on June 14, which focused on house-listing. That initial stage covered approximately 7.6 million houses and 5.5 million households, recording an estimated 2.3 crore ordinary residents in Delhi.

The Delhi chief secretary is expected to chair a high-level meeting this Thursday to finalise the operational roadmap for the second phase, ensuring that procedures for house numbering, mapping, and the enumeration of homeless populations are strictly implemented.