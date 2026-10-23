Extradition hearings for Azruddin Mohamed postponed to November 2

Extradition proceedings against Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed and his father, Nazar Mohamed, have been postponed to November 2, marking the latest interruption in a case that has faced multiple legal challenges since commencing in early 2026.

The hearings were originally scheduled to continue before Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman on October 21 and 22. However, the next appearance has now been set for November 2. According to the Guyana Times, officials could not confirm the specific reason for this delay. The cases involve requests from the United States for the surrender of both men to face federal criminal charges in Florida.

The US authorities allege that the pair participated in a scheme to evade taxes and royalties on gold exports. Prosecutors claim that between 2017 and June 2024, the alleged scheme involved more than 10,000 kilograms of gold, falsified customs declarations, and the reuse of official export seals. This conduct is said to have deprived Guyana of over US$50 million in revenue. A separate indictment alleges that a Lamborghini valued at US$680,000 was imported using an invoice declaring a value of US$75,300, resulting in an alleged tax evasion of more than US$1 million.

Since the substantive hearing began on January 6, only two witnesses for the prosecution have testified: Sharon Roopchand-Edwards, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Prem Narine, Senior Superintendent of Police and head of the Special Branch Unit. Roopchand-Edwards provided evidence regarding diplomatic correspondence and assurances exchanged between Guyana and the US, including protections under the principle of speciality, which limits prosecution in the receiving country to the specific offences cited in the extradition request.

Narine testified regarding the documentation that initiated the process, including the Authority to Proceed issued by Home Affairs Minister Oneidge Walrond and documents bearing the signature of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. He described the arrest of Azruddin Mohamed on Smyth Street in Georgetown and Nazar Mohamed at his business on Lombard Street on October 31, 2025. Both witnesses remain under cross-examination by the defence team.

The case has been repeatedly delayed by legal challenges to the extradition process. In March 2026, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) stayed the proceedings to review a challenge to the Authority to Proceed, but it dismissed that appeal on July 29, allowing the committal inquiry to resume. A separate dispute concerns the applicability of Guyana's Fugitive Offenders Act. In August, the Court of Appeal permitted the inquiry to continue but barred the magistrate from making a final determination until a related constitutional appeal is resolved. The Court of Appeal heard arguments on this matter on October 13 and has reserved its decision. This legal battle also includes questions over whether existing treaties adequately protect the accused from being transferred to a third country without Guyana's consent.

The US sanctioned the Mohameds and associated businesses in 2024, citing the alleged gold-export tax evasion scheme. The men have denied all allegations and are currently contesting their extradition. They remain on bail of $150,000 each, with conditions requiring them to surrender their passports and report weekly to the Ruimveldt Police Station. The 11-count federal indictment includes charges of wire fraud, mail fraud, money laundering, conspiracy, and customs-related offences. The defence is represented by Senior Counsel Roysdale Forde, Siand Dhurjon, and Damien DaSilva, while the US side is represented by King's Counsel Terrence Williams, Herbert McKenzie, Celine Deidrick, and Glenn Hanoman.