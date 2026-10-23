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Spennymoor school installs wheelchair-accessible outdoor learning space

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Students at The Oaks Secondary School in Spennymoor, County Durham, will use three new wheelchair-accessible benches and an interpretative bird information board to expand their outdoor learning. The equipment, funded by a £2,000 grant from The Banks Group, is designed for inclusive, hands-on activities in a field area near the school.

Playground with children playing
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Playground with children playing

The Friends of The Oaks School, a registered charity supporting pupils and their families, secured the funding. Gemma Spence, secretary of the charity, noted that the school has run its Forest School programme for six years. She explained that extending the outdoor provision into this new area allows students to observe and learn about local wildlife directly, citing the presence of various birds and animals in the field.

Access and inclusion

The physical layout of the new space addresses specific barriers for students with mobility impairments. Spence stated that the installation of wheelchair-accessible benches ensures sessions are accessible to everyone. The interpretative board serves a functional educational purpose, enabling pupils to identify the birds they see immediately, thereby facilitating immediate engagement with the natural environment.

Spence highlighted that students who exhibit challenging behaviours in the classroom often show higher levels of engagement when outdoors. While the school values the positive learning outcomes and feedback from families, she acknowledged that without the grant, the project would have been out of reach given the school's various cost pressures.

Funding and school profile

This marks the second consecutive year that The Banks Group has supported the school, having provided a similar grant last year to expand its Forest School programme. Kate Culverhouse, community relations manager at The Banks Group, said the school demonstrates how outdoor learning can deliver real benefits for pupils. Point North, formerly the County Durham Community Foundation, independently manages the group's community funding scheme.

The Oaks Secondary School provides classes tailored to pupils with different physical and learning disabilities. The institution has more than 340 pupils and was rated "outstanding” in its last four Ofsted inspections. The new area is intended for birdwatching, mindfulness, and outdoor-learning sessions, with plans to invite families and the wider community in the future. Pupils assisted in preparing the field, which Spence said helped strengthen their connection with nature.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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