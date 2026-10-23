World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Class 197e trains enter service on Cambrian Coast Line

World » Europe » UK

Transport for Wales has introduced its first new Class 197e units into regular service on the Cambrian Coast Line, replacing rolling stock that has operated between Machynlleth and Pwllheli for more than 30 years. The change marks the initial operational deployment of vehicles built specifically to interface with the line's existing signalling infrastructure.

Grand Est train in the countryside
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Grand Est train in the countryside

The immediate physical constraint affecting passengers is not the arrival of the new stock itself, but the integration of the fleet. Until late 2026, the new trains will not run through to Shrewsbury or Birmingham. Consequently, passengers travelling beyond Machynlleth must still change trains at that intermediate station. Journeys between Aberystwyth and Birmingham, however, remain unaffected by this operational limit.

To accommodate the new vehicle dimensions and accessibility requirements, TfW has physically altered the infrastructure at six stations along the route. Platform sections have been raised to align with the new train floors, reducing the step height for wheelchair users and those with reduced mobility. This infrastructure upgrade is a prerequisite for the wider benefits of the new stock, such as dedicated spaces for passengers with mobility impairments and fully accessible toilets.

The Class 197e units are part of an £800 million investment by the Welsh Government in new rolling stock for Wales and the borders. Beyond the structural changes to platforms, the new trains introduce standardised on-board amenities that replace the aging equipment, including air-conditioning, at-seat power points, and bilingual digital information screens. The vehicles are equipped to operate with the specialist signalling system used on the Cambrian Line, a technical specification that allows for further units to be introduced to the route in the coming months.

TfW has deployed additional staff at Machynlleth to assist with the necessary transfers during this transition period. Passengers are advised to check service status before travelling to account for the required change at Machynlleth until the through-service is fully established.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Iran Threatens Infrastructure Attacks if New Strikes Occur
Asia
Iran Threatens Infrastructure Attacks if New Strikes Occur
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Hidden Two-Letter Code Redirects Robot Arm to Cut Hand
Technologies and discoveries
Hidden Two-Letter Code Redirects Robot Arm to Cut Hand
Popular
German Shepherd vs. East European Shepherd: Structural and Behavioral Differences

While both are shepherds, they diverge significantly in size, gait mechanics, and temperament due to distinct breeding goals for herding versus extreme-climate guarding.

German Shepherd vs. East European Shepherd: Structural and Behavioral Differences
Power of Baikal: Renamed pipeline seeks to add 50 bcm to China exports
Power of Baikal: Renamed pipeline seeks to add 50 bcm to China exports
Iran Threatens Infrastructure Attacks if New Strikes Occur
Hidden Two-Letter Code Redirects Robot Arm to Cut Hand
Why Dry Organomineral Mixes Outperform Fresh Manure in Autumn Soil Preparation Alexander Shtorm US Army tests Chinook helicopter landings on thinner Arctic ice Andrey Nikolaev Ural rock: Moscow's musical shadow gave birth to something entirely new Alexander Artamonov
Trump's Ratings Plummet: Voters Demand Congressional Check
Russian diesel exports restart to Turkey and Brazil after US-Russia trade compromise
Li Auto's Hybrid Secret: One Million Units Built on Solving Range Anxiety
Li Auto's Hybrid Secret: One Million Units Built on Solving Range Anxiety
Last materials
Class 197e trains enter service on Cambrian Coast Line
The Haval M6 Upgrade: Paying 30% More for Comfort and Space Over Precision
Gauteng health department urges caregivers to monitor children for silent lead damage
Beneath the Surface: Why EU Social Aid Isn't Lifting People Out of Poverty
Geopolitical Storm Hits Oil: Inventories Vanish, Markets Reel
Rosatom to Deploy Icebreaker-Grade Reactors on Floating Platforms for Indonesia's Remote Grids
Web Infrastructure Cracks: Markets Plunged as a Single Flaw Unleashed Chaos
How to Build a Sustainable Full-Body Routine in 15 Minutes
Cebu City imposes livestock entry controls after ten pigs test positive for African Swine Fever
Uzbekistan Project Equips 350 Unemployed Women for Home-Based Beauty Businesses
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.