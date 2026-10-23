Class 197e trains enter service on Cambrian Coast Line

Transport for Wales has introduced its first new Class 197e units into regular service on the Cambrian Coast Line, replacing rolling stock that has operated between Machynlleth and Pwllheli for more than 30 years. The change marks the initial operational deployment of vehicles built specifically to interface with the line's existing signalling infrastructure.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Grand Est train in the countryside

The immediate physical constraint affecting passengers is not the arrival of the new stock itself, but the integration of the fleet. Until late 2026, the new trains will not run through to Shrewsbury or Birmingham. Consequently, passengers travelling beyond Machynlleth must still change trains at that intermediate station. Journeys between Aberystwyth and Birmingham, however, remain unaffected by this operational limit.

To accommodate the new vehicle dimensions and accessibility requirements, TfW has physically altered the infrastructure at six stations along the route. Platform sections have been raised to align with the new train floors, reducing the step height for wheelchair users and those with reduced mobility. This infrastructure upgrade is a prerequisite for the wider benefits of the new stock, such as dedicated spaces for passengers with mobility impairments and fully accessible toilets.

The Class 197e units are part of an £800 million investment by the Welsh Government in new rolling stock for Wales and the borders. Beyond the structural changes to platforms, the new trains introduce standardised on-board amenities that replace the aging equipment, including air-conditioning, at-seat power points, and bilingual digital information screens. The vehicles are equipped to operate with the specialist signalling system used on the Cambrian Line, a technical specification that allows for further units to be introduced to the route in the coming months.

TfW has deployed additional staff at Machynlleth to assist with the necessary transfers during this transition period. Passengers are advised to check service status before travelling to account for the required change at Machynlleth until the through-service is fully established.