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Gauteng health department urges caregivers to monitor children for silent lead damage

World » Africa » South Africa

The Gauteng Department of Health has issued a directive urging parents and caregivers to actively monitor children for signs of lead exposure, emphasizing that the toxicant's impact on brain development, learning capacity, and physical growth is often silent and irreversible. While the damage may not be immediately visible, the department advises that clinical assessment is available at the nearest clinic or community health centre for anyone suspecting exposure.

Lead is a heavy metal toxin that enters the body through contact with contaminated environments. In the context of Gauteng, the department identifies specific sources of risk, including old paint, household dust, contaminated soil, certain plumbing systems, batteries, and some imported toys or products. The primary mechanism of harm involves the inhibition of normal neurodevelopment and physiological growth processes, affecting hearing, behaviour, and cognitive abilities. Because these symptoms are not acute or immediately apparent, the risk often goes unnoticed until the developmental delay is established.

To mitigate the risk of ingestion or inhalation, the department recommends a specific set of hygiene protocols. Caregivers are advised to regularly wet-wipe floors and surfaces to suppress dust accumulation, which is a common vector for lead particles. Frequent washing of children's hands and toys is required to remove surface contamination. Additionally, the behaviour of young children, who are prone to mouthing objects, must be managed; preventing children from chewing or putting painted objects into their mouths is cited as a critical preventive measure.

The warning coincides with International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, a period designated to raise public health awareness about this specific environmental health risk. The department's stance is that prevention is the only effective strategy, as there is no medical cure for the developmental damage caused by lead poisoning once it has occurred. Access to care is framed through immediate clinical evaluation at local health facilities rather than specialised tertiary units, placing the burden of early detection and prevention on household hygiene practices and vigilance by caregivers.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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