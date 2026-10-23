Cebu City imposes livestock entry controls after ten pigs test positive for African Swine Fever

The Cebu City government has imposed strict entry and exit controls for livestock in Barangay Sapangdaku after ten pigs tested positive for African Swine Fever (ASF). Jessica Maribojoc, officer-in-charge of the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF), confirmed that checkpoints were established on October 21, 2026, to prevent the disease from spreading to other areas.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Pink piglet in the pigsty

All ten affected pigs have died, and veterinary officials have collected samples from other swine in the vicinity to check for further infections. Authorities are investigating whether the virus spread was facilitated by the movement of people and pork products during local fiestas held in Barangay Toong on August 30 and in Sapangdaku in September. However, this hypothesis has not yet been confirmed.

Containment Measures and Requirements

The DVMF is currently inspecting all pig farmers within a 500-meter radius of the affected zone, including those caring for swine at home. To move pigs from Toong to Sapangdaku, farmers must first submit the animals for testing. Only pigs that test negative for ASF can obtain a clearance, commonly known as a "white slip,” which must be presented at the new checkpoints.

Maribojoc noted that the current situation remains manageable because the movement of pigs in the affected area is under control. However, the risk of containment failing increases if sudden mass deaths of pigs occur in neighboring barangays, particularly Cambinocot and Lusaran.

Pig farmers are urged to report any sick or suddenly deceased animals to the DVMF immediately rather than hiding them. To mitigate the risk, farmers are advised to place disinfectant footbaths at the entrance of their homes and pigpens and to change clothes and shower before entering the enclosures. Maintaining adequate water supply to prevent heat stress is also critical, especially with the potential onset of El Niño. Additionally, farmers should be aware that haze and dusty winds can cause respiratory issues in both pigs and chickens.