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Uzbekistan Project Equips 350 Unemployed Women for Home-Based Beauty Businesses

World » Asia » Central Asia » Uzbekistan

In Uzbekistan, a new economic initiative is moving beyond standard vocational training to establish a network of home-based beauty salons for unemployed women from families registered in the national poverty register. The "Orasta Ayl" project, launched by the Ministry of Poverty Reduction and Employment, aims to provide 350 women with the tools, training, and legal support necessary to generate independent household income, rather than relying on temporary relief measures.

Women's business
Photo: mos.ru by Без автора, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Women's business

From Vocational Training to Household Business

The initiative targets a specific demographic: women in households classified as poor who currently lack employment. The program structure moves participants through a defined sequence of economic integration. First, women receive two months of professional training in hairdressing and beauty services based on a voucher system. Following this, the project facilitates the conversion of their home spaces into operational salons by providing the necessary professional equipment. Finally, participants are assisted in legally registering their activities to begin serving clients on a formal basis.

This approach distinguishes the project from conventional charity models by focusing on the creation of a sustainable income source. The goal is for each participant to acquire not only a trade but also a stable client base, thereby shifting the household's financial reliance from state support to earned income. In some cases, this stability may allow women to create additional job opportunities within their local communities.

Scale and Implementation Timeline

The project is slated for implementation across the Karakalpakstan Republic and various regions of Uzbekistan. According to official figures, the total investment in the program is valued at 14.8 billion Uzbekistani som. The operational period runs from March 2026 to March 2027. During this time, the ministry plans to fully equip and activate 350 home-based salons.

Post-launch support remains a core component of the model. Participants receive ongoing mentorship and advisory services to help them navigate business challenges and maintain customer retention. This continuous support structure is designed to ensure that the initial setup translates into long-term economic viability.

Strategic Context

Gulnoza Alimova, advisor for information policy and head of the press service at the Ministry of Poverty Reduction and Employment, characterized the initiative as a shift from meeting immediate needs to securing future stability. She noted that the core objective is the creation of a permanent income source that contributes to household well-being. Alimova emphasized that the project's impact extends beyond individual earnings to the formation of new social and economic environments within local communities.

The program reflects a broader administrative strategy in Uzbekistan to address poverty through skill-based economic empowerment rather than direct assistance alone. By integrating legal registration, equipment provision, and professional training, the state aims to embed these women directly into the local service economy, turning domestic spaces into commercial entities with documented financial output.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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