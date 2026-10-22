World Bank Pilot Ties $100M Healthcare Funding to Measurable Clinic Readiness in Samarkand

Samarkand Region has been selected as the pilot zone for a World Bank-supported reform of primary healthcare in Uzbekistan, with a draft program valued at $100 million currently under preparation. The initiative aims to link financial disbursements directly to measurable operational improvements in family clinics, staff competency certification, and the integration of digital health data with national insurance and treasury systems.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Gilad Rom, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.5/ Самарканда, Узбекистан

Tying Funding to Operational Readiness

According to Aparna Somanathan, the World Bank's Regional Practice Manager for Health, Nutrition, and Population in Europe and Central Asia, the program is not yet approved but is scheduled for submission to the Bank's Board of Directors within the coming month. Somanathan stated that the choice of Samarkand Region was driven by its high concentration of low-income residents. The core mechanism of the reform involves conditional financing: funds will be released only as specific infrastructural gaps are closed.

Somanathan cited data indicating that over half of medical facilities in Uzbekistan lack functional toilets, and fewer than 10% possess adequate systems for handling medical waste. The proposed model ties funding to institutions' compliance with emergency preparedness standards, climate resilience, and energy efficiency. This approach shifts the financial incentive from simple construction or equipment purchase to the maintenance of functional, safe clinical environments.

Certification and Wage Incentives for Clinical Staff

A second pillar of the draft program focuses on workforce development, specifically targeting nurses, midwives, and health facility managers. The plan mandates practical training based on defined professional competencies. Crucially, the program proposes linking certification to remuneration. Somanathan noted that certified staff could receive a regular allowance equivalent to 100% of their base salary. Given that women constitute approximately 80% of this workforce category, the reform would also alter the employment and income conditions for the majority of primary care providers.

Digital Integration for Performance-Based Payments

The third direction involves modernizing the DMED health information system to integrate with the state medical insurance fund and the state treasury. This digital linkage is intended to enable per-capita payments to medical facilities based on the actual coverage of the population and services rendered, rather than solely on the number of beds or institutions. Somanathan indicated that data on facility readiness is expected to be compiled over the next eight months to inform the ongoing development of the reform.

Diagnosing Systemic Barriers in Primary Care

Assessments of primary healthcare in other regions, such as Surkhandarya, have identified recurring issues that the Samarkand pilot aims to address. These include insufficient clinical competencies, inappropriate patient referrals to specialists, and payment systems not supported by outcome data. Somanathan emphasized that equipping a clinic is insufficient if it cannot afford routine operational costs such as vaccines or staff salaries for routine check-ups. Furthermore, the reform highlights the necessity of accounting for climate risks-such as heat, floods, and droughts-which disproportionately affect children and require facilities to maintain operational continuity during emergencies.

The program represents a procedural shift in how Uzbekistan manages primary healthcare funding, moving from allocation based on institutional counts to a model grounded in verified service delivery, staff qualification, and infrastructural compliance. While the final parameters and implementation timelines remain subject to Board approval, the draft establishes a clear framework for enforceable, performance-linked support.