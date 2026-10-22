World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Caspian Gambit: Turkmenistan unlocks 30+ blocks for offshore production

World » Asia » Central Asia » Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan is shifting its focus toward the Caspian Sea, dividing its offshore sector into more than 30 licensing blocks to attract foreign operators capable of transitioning these resources from seabed reserves to active production.

Transport industry
Photo: Mos.ru by Photo: Department of Personnel Services of the Government of Moscow, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Transport industry

The Investment Gateway

Batyr Jumayev, Deputy Chairman of the state concern Türkmennebit, detailed a new operational framework for international partners during the Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan 2026 (OGT-2026) conference. The process moves from a formal application for a specific block to a qualification screening, followed by direct negotiations to determine the type of bilateral agreement used for the project.

Fiscal and Regulatory Framework

To reduce the cost of bringing offshore assets online, the state has implemented a simplified fiscal system. Investors are subject only to income tax and payments for the use of subsoil resources, while all other mandatory fees are waived.

The logistical chain for equipment and materials has also been streamlined. Contracts for the import and export of specialized machinery are exempt from mandatory registration at the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan. Additionally, the government has removed customs duties on the materials required for drilling and the hydrocarbons extracted from these blocks.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
US Army tests Chinook helicopter landings on thinner Arctic ice
Columnists
US Army tests Chinook helicopter landings on thinner Arctic ice
Judge Orders DHS to Halt Voter-Related Field Interviews in Nine States
Americas
Judge Orders DHS to Halt Voter-Related Field Interviews in Nine States
German Shepherd vs. East European Shepherd: Structural and Behavioral Differences
Animal
German Shepherd vs. East European Shepherd: Structural and Behavioral Differences
Popular
German Shepherd vs. East European Shepherd: Structural and Behavioral Differences

While both are shepherds, they diverge significantly in size, gait mechanics, and temperament due to distinct breeding goals for herding versus extreme-climate guarding.

German Shepherd vs. East European Shepherd: Structural and Behavioral Differences
Power of Baikal: Renamed pipeline seeks to add 50 bcm to China exports
Power of Baikal: Renamed pipeline seeks to add 50 bcm to China exports
Iran Threatens Infrastructure Attacks if New Strikes Occur
Hidden Two-Letter Code Redirects Robot Arm to Cut Hand
Why Dry Organomineral Mixes Outperform Fresh Manure in Autumn Soil Preparation Alexander Shtorm US Army tests Chinook helicopter landings on thinner Arctic ice Andrey Nikolaev Ural rock: Moscow's musical shadow gave birth to something entirely new Alexander Artamonov
Russian diesel exports restart to Turkey and Brazil after US-Russia trade compromise
Record Herring Catch: Wholesale Stability vs. Retail Inflation
FAA Certification Converts 1,550 Boeing MAX 10 Backlog Orders into Active Fleet Revenue
FAA Certification Converts 1,550 Boeing MAX 10 Backlog Orders into Active Fleet Revenue
Last materials
Caspian Gambit: Turkmenistan unlocks 30+ blocks for offshore production
Tajikistan Proposes Dushanbe-Based Training Hub for Central Asian Rescuers
Singapore shelters tier housing to protect animals from 18-day haze
Why Dry Organomineral Mixes Outperform Fresh Manure in Autumn Soil Preparation
Trump's Ratings Plummet: Voters Demand Congressional Check
US Army tests Chinook helicopter landings on thinner Arctic ice
DOJ Deploys 1,000 Election Monitors in Colorado, Florida, Minnesota, Texas, and Washington
Judge Orders DHS to Halt Voter-Related Field Interviews in Nine States
Kansas Senate race sees record turnout as Marshall and Hamilton debate tariffs and ICE
Medicaid cuts in CA-22 drive 2026 election for Rep. Valadao
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.