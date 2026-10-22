Caspian Gambit: Turkmenistan unlocks 30+ blocks for offshore production

Turkmenistan is shifting its focus toward the Caspian Sea, dividing its offshore sector into more than 30 licensing blocks to attract foreign operators capable of transitioning these resources from seabed reserves to active production.

Photo: Mos.ru by Photo: Department of Personnel Services of the Government of Moscow, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Transport industry

The Investment Gateway

Batyr Jumayev, Deputy Chairman of the state concern Türkmennebit, detailed a new operational framework for international partners during the Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan 2026 (OGT-2026) conference. The process moves from a formal application for a specific block to a qualification screening, followed by direct negotiations to determine the type of bilateral agreement used for the project.

Fiscal and Regulatory Framework

To reduce the cost of bringing offshore assets online, the state has implemented a simplified fiscal system. Investors are subject only to income tax and payments for the use of subsoil resources, while all other mandatory fees are waived.

The logistical chain for equipment and materials has also been streamlined. Contracts for the import and export of specialized machinery are exempt from mandatory registration at the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan. Additionally, the government has removed customs duties on the materials required for drilling and the hydrocarbons extracted from these blocks.