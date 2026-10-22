Tajikistan Proposes Dushanbe-Based Training Hub for Central Asian Rescuers

Tajikistan has proposed transforming the Republican Educational and Methodological Center of the Committee for Emergency Situations into a regional training hub for rescuers from Central Asian nations. The initiative received support from the emergency agency heads of five regional countries during a forum held in Tashkent.
The plan involves utilizing the center for professional development courses, joint exercises, and rescue competitions. A formal decision on granting the center the status of the primary training organization for Central Asian rescuers is scheduled for review in 2027.
Beyond the training hub, forum participants approved a regional roadmap aimed at mitigating the impact of transboundary mudflows and floods, alongside a concept to increase urban resilience to natural disasters through 2030.
The necessity for these measures is framed by data provided by the organizers: since 1991, floods in Central Asia have affected over 1.1 million people, resulting in financial losses exceeding $1 billion.
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