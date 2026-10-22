Singapore shelters tier housing to protect animals from 18-day haze

Singapore's animal welfare institutions have activated specific operational protocols to protect vulnerable animals from the toxic haze that has persisted since early September. With the air quality remaining unhealthy for 18 consecutive days in October, facilities such as the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Singapore, the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS), and Mandai Wildlife Group have adjusted their standard care mechanisms to mitigate health risks associated with poor air quality.

The primary institutional response involves a shift in housing and activity levels based on the animal's physiological vulnerability. SPCA Singapore reported that its shelter lacks central air-conditioning, which limits the effectiveness of portable air purifiers. Consequently, the most at-risk animals-including seniors and those with pre-existing conditions such as asthma and kidney issues-are housed in air-conditioned clinic wards. Those identified as the "next most vulnerable” are relocated to other climate-controlled spaces, such as the SPCA's offices and shop area. This tiered approach ensures that air filtration is consistent for animals most susceptible to respiratory distress.

Operational Adjustments and Monitoring Protocols

Beyond relocation, service providers have modified daily routines to reduce exposure. At AVS facilities, National Parks Board (NParks) group director for wildlife management How Choon Beng stated that fans, cooling towers, and air purifiers were deployed to enhance ventilation. Similarly, animal welfare organisations including SOSD and Action for Singapore Dogs (ASD) have shortened outdoor activities. Ricky Yeo, founder of ASD, noted that walk times for their 60 dogs at The Animal Lodge in Sungei Tengah were reduced from up to half an hour to just enough time for toileting. These adjustments are designed to minimize inhalation of particulate matter while still allowing physical movement to prevent stress-related aggression among indoor-housed animals.

Mandai Wildlife Group has implemented a monitoring-centric strategy. Staff duties are rotated to limit individual time spent outdoors, and non-essential outdoor work is deferred. Animals are given access to sheltered or back-of-house areas, with relocation triggered if specific health indicators appear. Presentations and visitor activities are paused or modified depending on real-time air quality readings. This operational flexibility allows institutions to balance animal welfare with workforce safety during prolonged haze episodes.

Despite these precautionary measures, no haze-related rescue cases involving animals have been reported to NParks. SPCA spokespersons and Mandai representatives confirmed that while they are closely monitoring for symptoms such as rapid breathing, red eyes, or changes in appetite, no significant distress has been observed to date. The absence of recorded cases is attributed to the early deployment of these institutional controls rather than a lack of risk. NParks also noted that it is studying the long-term ecological impacts of El Nino-related haze on Singapore's forest ecosystems and native wildlife, building on data from the 2015 drought which showed significant, sustained disruptions in wildlife acoustic activity for weeks following the event.