Trump's Ratings Plummet: Voters Demand Congressional Check

With the November 2026 midterm elections less than two weeks away, a new public opinion survey indicates that the American electorate is positioning the upcoming congressional race as a direct test of the administration's performance rather than a traditional partisan choice. The Strength In Numbers/Verasight poll, shared with NPR, reveals a decisive shift in voter trust, with registered voters preferring Democratic congressional candidates over Republican ones by a 52% to 41% margin, and likely voters showing a 54% to 42% preference for Democrats.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House from Washington, DC, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Donald Trump

Shifting Trust on Core Issues

The survey, which polled 2,028 respondents between October 13 and 19 with a margin of error of 2.2 percentage points, highlights a significant erosion of Republican support on the issues most cited by voters. G. Elliott Morris, CEO of Wave Polling and Research and author of the Strength In Numbers newsletter, noted that President Donald Trump's job approval has reached near-record lows for his second term, with 34% approving and 62% disapproving of his performance. Morris stated that Trump's ratings have dropped on seven of the ten issues tracked since May 2025, leaving him "underwater" on every metric. Specifically, the data shows a reversal in sentiment regarding immigration and the economy; in May 2025, Republicans held a 15-point trust advantage on these topics, whereas the current poll finds Democrats holding a narrow one-point lead. Among voters, Democrats now hold a 47% to 35% trust advantage when asked which party is better suited to handle their personal top issue, marking a nearly 10-point increase for Democrats since mid-2025.

Electoral Mandate for Oversight

The practical implication of this shift is a voter desire for a legislative body capable of constraining executive power. The poll finds that a strong majority of voters want the next Congress to act as a check on the president's authority or to undo specific parts of his agenda. On policy areas such as tariffs, trade, health care, and immigration, more than half of respondents expressed a preference for a Congress that would roll back or check the president's stances. This sentiment outweighs support for a pro-administration Congress, with 58% of respondents stating it is more important to elect a Congress that acts as a check and balance on Trump, compared to only 25% who said it is more important to elect a Congress that will help pass his agenda. Two out of every five voters indicated their decision would be primarily a statement against the president and his agenda, while 20% cited specific local issues and candidates as their deciding factor.

Economic Concerns Drive Disapproval

Economic pressure remains the primary driver of this political recalibration. Prices and inflation were collectively mentioned by 63% of respondents as one of their top three problems, with 39% listing it as their most important concern. This economic anxiety has contributed to a record low trust in the Republican Party's ability to manage the nation's finances. The poll also reflects a degree of voter regret regarding the 2024 election results; nearly one in ten voters who participated in the 2024 presidential race said they regret their choice, a sentiment shared by approximately 15% of self-described Trump voters. This backdrop of economic dissatisfaction and diminished trust in the current administration's effectiveness underpins the strong preference for Democratic candidates, who voters perceive as more attuned to handling the country's top economic and social issues.