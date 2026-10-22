USDA confirms New World screwworm in Texas elk

The U. S. Department of Agriculture has identified the first instance of New World screwworm in a wild animal within the United States, confirming the presence of the parasitic fly in an elk in Texas. The detection, announced Wednesday, marks a significant expansion of the parasite's range in North America, extending beyond livestock into the broader wildlife ecosystem and introducing new considerations for public health surveillance and veterinary response.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Удаление клеща у животного

The affected elk was discovered on a game ranch in Pecos County after being harvested by a hunter. Upon inspection, the animal showed signs consistent with infestation, prompting a report to the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. This finding triggered immediate public health actions: the USDA and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department initiated additional wildlife surveillance in the region, while the Texas Animal Health Commission is modifying previously established infested zones to reflect the new data. These measures aim to contain the spread among susceptible species and monitor for potential human exposure.

New World screwworm is a parasitic fly that lays eggs in the open wounds or natural body openings of warm-blooded animals. Once the eggs hatch, the larvae feed on living tissue, causing severe damage. While the USDA notes that the parasite does not compromise food safety, it can significantly impact meat production by rendering tissue unsuitable for consumption. The parasite is typically native to South America and parts of the Caribbean, but it has progressively spread north into Central America and Mexico in recent years. Its arrival in the U. S. represents a continuation of this northward migration, with the first confirmed case in a U. S. animal being a three-week-old Texas calf in June of this year, and the first human case confirmed last year. That human patient recovered fully, and officials determined there was no evidence of further transmission.

Public health officials are urging individuals with contact with wild or domestic animals to remain vigilant for signs of infection. Key indicators include visible maggots in wounds, foul-smelling injuries, and animals appearing weak or distressed. Specific areas of concern include infestations around the nose, mouth, ears, eyes, or genital regions, as well as any open or enlarging wounds. Anyone observing these symptoms in an animal is advised to report them immediately to local authorities to facilitate rapid response and containment. This proactive approach is critical for distinguishing between isolated cases and potential wider outbreaks, ensuring that surveillance resources are allocated effectively and that human health risks are managed based on documented evidence rather than speculation.