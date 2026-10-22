DOJ Deploys 1,000 Election Monitors in Colorado, Florida, Minnesota, Texas, and Washington

The U. S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has begun notifying local county officials that it intends to deploy election monitors for the upcoming November general election. As of this week, notifications have been sent to jurisdictions in Colorado, Florida, Minnesota, Texas, and Washington, with the list of targeted counties reportedly expanding. Harmeet Dhillon, head of the DOJ's Civil Rights Division, stated that the department plans to deploy 1,000 observers nationwide, characterizing the move as the largest monitoring effort in the agency's history.

Institutional Authority and Procedural Context

The DOJ has a longstanding practice of observing elections to ensure compliance with federal voting laws. During the 2022 midterm cycle under the Biden administration, the department monitored 64 jurisdictions across 24 states. However, the current deployment is occurring against a backdrop of significant procedural departures from previous cycles. According to officials in three states, who spoke to NPR anonymously, the Justice Department did not initially notify state-level election officials, a practice that was standard in prior years. State officials reported having to determine the specific scope of DOJ monitoring after the fact, though multiple state officials told NPR they subsequently received notification from the department after the initial local outreach.

A DOJ spokesperson, Kiersten Pels, confirmed that the department prioritizes jurisdictions with competitive elections and specific legal obligations. Regarding Adams County, Colorado, Pels noted that the county is covered by Section 203 of the Voting Rights Act, which mandates that election materials be provided in languages other than English for eligible voters. She contrasted this with neighboring Weld County, which is not subject to that specific provision, explaining why Adams County was selected for monitoring while Weld County was not at that time.

Local Implementation and Legal Constraints

The practical entry of federal monitors into local polling operations depends on state-specific legal frameworks and administrative permissions. In Colorado, election rules generally require observers to have permission from the secretary of state's office, unless a court order mandates their presence. Jack Todd, a spokesperson for the Colorado secretary of state's office, stated that the state is considering the DOJ's request in collaboration with the state Attorney General's Office.

County officials have expressed varying levels of cooperation and concern. Josh Zygielbaum, the clerk of Adams County, Colorado, said he was not surprised by the selection given the county's status as a competitive congressional district. However, he noted that the DOJ did not reach out to the Republican clerk in adjacent Weld County, which also serves parts of that district. Zygielbaum described the selective approach as potentially politically motivated and stated that he had requested a state staffer to observe the federal monitors on Election Day to ensure local processes were not compromised.

Legal barriers to federal monitoring have already emerged in other states. In Minnesota, the state denied close access for DOJ monitors during the August primary, and officials have not yet determined whether the same restriction will apply to the general election. In Texas, state officials previously blocked DOJ monitors from entering polling and counting locations, with then-state Attorney General Ken Paxton asserting that the federal agency lacked the authority to conduct such oversight without state cooperation.

The DOJ maintains that its role is to ensure legal compliance, disputing characterizations of its monitors' conduct as aggressive. Pels stated that the department disagrees with reports suggesting improper behavior by monitors in Wyoming's August primary and noted that Division head Dhillon met with state officials to address concerns. The department has indicated that further details on the specific number of jurisdictions and the scope of the monitoring effort will be released closer to the election date.