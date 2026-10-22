Judge Orders DHS to Halt Voter-Related Field Interviews in Nine States

U.S. District Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin issued an order late Wednesday requiring the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to suspend "elections-related field operations and field interviews" in nine states, including California and New York. The ruling is based on a preliminary determination that these activities likely violate the Voting Rights Act by intimidating or threatening individuals who assist with voting or engage in voter mobilization. The order remains in effect until polls close on Election Day, with a stay in place until 5 p. m. on Friday to allow the government an opportunity to seek an appeal.

Photo: https://www.mos.ru/news/item/158698073/ by Фото: Евгений Самарин. Mos.ru Voting terminal

The institutional action targets specific field operations documented by a CBS News investigation, in which Homeland Security Investigations agents approached homes in multiple states to inquire about immigration status and recent voting history. While the administration frames this practice as an effort to crack down on noncitizen voting, the court focused on the legal risk of targeting U. S. citizens. The judge noted that plaintiffs, including the California Nurses Association and National Nurses United, did not claim that investigating unlawful voting is itself illegal. Rather, the suit sought to stop DHS from conducting investigations in a manner that threatens the participation of citizens in civic and organizational efforts to aid voting.

Judicial Rationale and Legal Authority

Judge Martinez-Olguin grounded her decision in a section of the Voting Rights Act that prohibits the intimidation, threatening, or coercion of those who assist people with voting or engage in voter mobilization. The ruling highlights a "high likelihood of error" in the government's process for assembling lists of potential targets, which relies on data from government agencies and commercially available sources. This procedural deficiency was central to the court's finding that the operations likely had the coercive effect prohibited by the statute.

The legal distinction drawn by the court is between the authority to investigate fraud and the manner of that investigation. The judge explicitly stated that it is not unlawful for federal officials to investigate unlawful voting in federal elections. The violation alleged and found likely by the court stems from the method of execution: sending agents to the homes of individuals who are known, suspected, or reasonably suspected to be U. S. citizens in a way that intimidates their civic engagement. This finding aligns with the legal standard that government actions must not have the purpose or effect of suppressing the voting rights of eligible citizens.

Representatives for the plaintiffs cited the lack of verification in the data sources used by DHS. Beau Tremitiere, counsel at Protect Democracy, stated that the department built its lists on bad data and did not sufficiently check for errors before sending agents to homes weeks before the election. This critique underscores the operational mechanism the court found problematic: a reliance on unverified data that resulted in the targeting of citizens, thereby triggering the protections of the Voting Rights Act.

Context and Institutional Scope

The ruling intervenes in a broader priority of the current administration to address voter fraud. According to Justice Department data cited in the reporting, only 156 people have been charged with voting-fraud-related offenses since the beginning of the Trump administration. Despite this, the Justice Department reported arrests of green card holders in California on allegations of illegal voter registration. The court's order does not invalidate these other investigations but restricts the specific DHS field operations in the nine states named in the ruling where the risk of intimidating citizen voters was found to be high.

The practical effect of the order is a temporary halt to these specific interview and investigation activities in the designated states during the pre-election period. The stay of the ruling until Friday provides a procedural window for the executive branch to appeal the decision, a standard mechanism in federal civil litigation involving government operations. Until any appeal is resolved, the DHS must cease the targeted field operations described in the court's findings, ensuring that the legal right of citizens to participate in the political process is not impeded by federal enforcement activities that the court has deemed likely to be coercive.