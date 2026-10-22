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Kansas Senate race sees record turnout as Marshall and Hamilton debate tariffs and ICE

World » Americas

Kansas voters faced a critical decision in their U. S. Senate race following a debate between incumbent Republican Sen. Roger Marshall and Democratic challenger Adam Hamilton, a megachurch pastor. The contest has emerged as one of the most competitive in the state's history, with early voting figures rivaling those of the 2024 presidential election. The outcome will determine whether Republicans maintain their current Senate majority or if Democrats gain control, a shift that Marshall argued could hand legislative influence to Democratic leaders. Hamilton, who positions himself as a moderate or independent-minded Democrat, emphasized his intent to work across the aisle, distinguishing himself from what he described as more progressive elements of his party.

Policy Disputes and Institutional Positions

The debate centered on several federal policy issues with direct economic implications for Kansas, particularly regarding tariffs, energy costs, and immigration enforcement. Marshall, aligning closely with President Donald Trump's administration, attributed rising diesel costs primarily to the war in Ukraine rather than the conflict involving Iran. He defended the administration's recent decision to purchase Russian diesel, stating that while it may not be ideal, it is acceptable if it leads to the end of the Ukraine war. Conversely, Hamilton criticized the administration's engagement with Iran, calling the military involvement a poor decision and advocating for an immediate withdrawal. He argued that high gas prices and tariffs are placing severe economic strain on the state's agricultural sector, with many farmers uncertain about their financial survival in the coming year.

On tariffs, Marshall described the measures as fostering a "manufacturing renaissance,” whereas Hamilton argued they have created chaos and uncertainty for businesses. The candidates also diverged on immigration enforcement. Marshall maintained that securing the border is the primary objective, while Hamilton criticized recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in Kansas as "militarized” and "politicized,” warning of potential workforce disruptions in the agricultural sector. Marshall countered that ICE needs to coordinate with local law enforcement, a stance he previously defended on social media against claims that the raids harmed Kansas farmers.

Candidate Conduct and Institutional Accountability

The debate also addressed specific controversies involving both candidates' professional and personal histories. Marshall faced questions regarding reports by The New York Times alleging that his former obstetrics and gynecology practice aggressively pursued medical debts from economically vulnerable patients, leading to collections and, in some cases, arrests. Marshall defended the practice, stating that many patients received free care and that turning over rare cases to collections was standard industry procedure. President Trump publicly defended Marshall at a rally in Wichita, asserting that Marshall was legally required to report debts and criticizing the portrayal of him as a "Shylock,” a term the Anti-Defamation League later identified as rooted in antisemitic stereotypes.

Hamilton faced inquiries about his church's handling of a 2005 child sex abuse incident at a youth summer camp. He acknowledged that the church should have ensured the perpetrator did not return to the camp, admitting it was a mistake. He noted that the church subsequently changed its policies on handling such allegations and that the individual was eventually incarcerated. A spokesperson for the United Methodist Church told CBS News that the incident was handled to the best of their knowledge at the time. Despite these past controversies, polling indicates a tight race, with over 100 Kansas Republican leaders, including former governors and former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, endorsing Hamilton. The election is now seen as a potential bellwether for national political trends, with voters in both rural and urban areas expressing a desire for change amid economic challenges.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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