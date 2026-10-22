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Medicaid cuts in CA-22 drive 2026 election for Rep. Valadao

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In California's 22nd Congressional District, a region where roughly six in ten residents rely on Medicaid, the practical impact of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act is becoming a defining factor in the 2026 midterm elections. The law, passed last year, is projected to reduce federal Medicaid spending by more than $900 billion through 2034. This reduction is driven by stricter eligibility rules, including work requirements and bi-annual eligibility checks, as well as a decrease in federal funding to states. For Republican incumbent Rep. David Valadao, whose district is heavily dependent on this program, these changes create a direct conflict with the health access expectations of his constituents.

The Cost of Coverage in the Central Valley

The mechanism controlling access here is no longer just eligibility, but active participation in state-mandated administrative hurdles. In Bakersfield, the financial and administrative strain of these rules is visible in local healthcare experiences. Ulises Hernandez, a 41-year-old Bakersfield resident with permanent health coverage through Medicaid, recently spent eight hours in an emergency room waiting for care after a dental crown dislodged. He went more than two days without food during his hospitalization. Hernandez cites the new federal provisions as a source of anxiety, fearing that longer wait times and reduced resources are the early signs of the system's degradation. "I'm livid," Hernandez said. "He should be ashamed of himself."

According to the Center for American Progress, an estimated 60,000 additional residents of Valadao's district could lose coverage by 2034 due to the bill's provisions and the expiration of enhanced Affordable Care Act premium tax credits. Statewide, researchers estimate that more than 2 million Californians will be pushed off coverage, with the state losing approximately $30 billion annually in federal funds. This makes California the state most financially impacted by the cuts, a fact that local political analysts suggest will influence voter behavior in a district where healthcare affordability is a top concern.

Political Strategy and Institutional Mechanisms

Rep. Valadao defends the legislation, arguing that the changes are not "actual cuts" but rather incentives for community engagement. He secured provisions requiring certain adults to prove they are working, attending job training, or volunteering. "We need people to actually put in and make a fair effort," Valadao said during a recent debate. However, his opponent, Democratic challenger Randy Villegas, frames these administrative requirements as a barrier to care for working-age adults who may not easily satisfy the new criteria. Villegas, a political science professor, argues that the U. S. system is inefficient compared to other nations, citing higher costs and worse outcomes.

The district's political landscape complicates Valadao's defense. Although Democrats have outnumbered Republicans in voter registrations since 2012, Valadao has won six of his seven elections by focusing on local issues like water infrastructure and agriculture. However, recent redistricting has made the seat more favorable to Democrats. In a sign of the battle's intensity, both parties have booked more than $16 million in advertising for the district through Election Day. At a recent campaign event hosted by House Speaker Mike Johnson, neither candidate mentioned Medicaid or healthcare costs, focusing instead on other political messaging. Yet, undecided voters like Seslie Maese, a Bakersfield mother, report that the gap between Valadao's previous pledges and his legislative votes is influencing their decisions. "He just hasn't come through with anything he said," Maese said, noting that the cut to Medicaid for vulnerable populations is a deal-breaker.

The outcome of this election will serve as a test of whether voters in high-Medicaid-dependency districts prioritize local economic interests over federal healthcare funding, or if the tangible cost of reduced access drives a shift in political representation.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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