Sanctuary Mountain releases two kākāpō and 122 wētā into fenced Waikato habitat

Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari in the Waikato region has increased its mainland kākāpō population to five individuals following the release of two new males and 122 Mahoenui giant wētā into the fenced ecosystem. This expansion marks the latest stage in a trial that has operated since 2023, utilizing the sanctuary's 3363 hectares of native forest as a predator-free environment for species recovery.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Krzysztof Golik, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Озеро Текапо в регионе Кентербери, Новая Зеландия

The physical basis of this conservation effort is a 47-kilometer continuous pest and predator-proof fence that encloses the maunga. This infrastructure isolates the habitat from mainland mammalian predators, creating a controlled biological environment that supports 730 native species. The release of the kākāpō and wētā relies on this structural boundary to ensure the survival of these threatened taxa, which are otherwise vulnerable to predation in open forest systems.

Infrastructure and Species Management

The Department of Conservation's (DOC) Kākāpō Recovery Programme manages the bird population, which currently stands at 325 individuals nationally. The primary constraint facing the programme is the scarcity of suitable, secure mainland habitat for a growing population. The two male kākāpō released at Maungatautari join three others that have resided at the site since 2023. DOC acting operations manager Annie Wallace noted that the site is being used to build understanding of how the species utilize fenced mainland habitat, a critical step for reducing the risk of extinction for one of the world's rarest parrots.

Parallel to the avian management, the sanctuary hosts a translocated population of Mahoenui giant wētā. The recent release of 122 insects follows an earlier translocation of 192 individuals in August of the previous year. These invertebrates were bred through a program at Ōtorohanga Kiwi House in partnership with Ngāti Maniapoto, DOC, and mana whenua. The physical movement of these organisms from a controlled breeding facility to the wild forest floor represents a transfer of biological assets into a protected zone, where their survival is contingent on the continued integrity of the sanctuary's exclusion fence and ecological management.

Stewardship of the physical system is shared between central government agencies and iwi. Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Koroki Kahukura, Ngāti Hauā, Raukawa, and Waikato hold governance and kaitiakitanga roles over the site. The sanctuary's operational framework, established 25 years ago, integrates scientific recovery protocols with indigenous customary practices. Chief Executive Helen Hughes and co-chair Norma Taute emphasized that the restoration of the maunga's mauri is a continuing process, with the recent releases serving as evidence that the fenced habitat remains viable for introducing new native populations.