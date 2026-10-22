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Chilean Senate Approves Carabineros Incentive and Career Reform

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The Chilean Senate has approved amendments made by the Chamber of Deputies to a bill modernizing the incentive and career system for the Carabineros de Chile. The legislative process is now complete, moving the bill to the president for signature and enactment.

Police officers at the desk: talking on the phone and reading a newspaper
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Police officers at the desk: talking on the phone and reading a newspaper

The reform alters the financial structure of official salaries and service conditions. It introduces a quarterly performance bonus equal to 10% of the base salary. Additionally, a risk allowance is established, ranging from 20% to 100% depending on the danger level of the specific municipality (comuna) where an officer serves. Those in strategic positions are eligible for a bonus of up to 30%.

Career length regulations have also been revised. The maximum career age is extended to 41 for personnel appointed by the supreme authority (personal de nombramiento supremo) and to 38 for those appointed at the institutional level (personal de nombramiento institucional). Public Security Minister Martín Arrau stated these changes are retroactive, applying only to individuals who join the Carabineros after the law takes effect, leaving current officers' conditions unchanged.

The training system undergoes a structural shift. Stipends for students in police schools will increase during the first three semesters. The fourth semester will transition into a supervised practical training phase, during which students will begin receiving a salary. According to Arrau, students previously received approximately 70,000 Chilean pesos; under the new model, the net income in the fourth semester will rise to approximately 700,000 pesos.

The new framework also addresses administrative delays in risk allowance payments by making them monthly, eliminating uncertainty regarding payment dates.

The economic impact of the reform involves significant budgetary commitments. Ministry data indicates that total expenditures for these measures will exceed 100 billion Chilean pesos by the second year of implementation. The funding is intended to strengthen personnel capacity, improve field conditions, and reduce staff turnover.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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