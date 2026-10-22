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Venezuela's Food Crisis Shifts From Scarcity to Affordability Despite Improved Official Statistics

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Venezuela presents a contradiction between official statistics and household reality. While a 2026 FAO report indicates that undernourishment has dropped from 17.6% to 5.9%, independent data suggests this reflects availability rather than access. An October 2026 survey by Consultores 21 found that 56% of households remain food insecure, shifting the crisis from a lack of products on shelves to a lack of purchasing power.

Grocery shopping, checks and a wallet on a wooden table
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Grocery shopping, checks and a wallet on a wooden table

The discrepancy in data stems from differing methodologies. The FAO relies on aggregate caloric availability and assumed distribution. Conversely, organizations such as Fundación Bengoa and the Observatorio Venezolano de la Salud analyze individual household spending and actual dietary intake. Infrastructure specialist Marianela Herrera Kenka told Pravda. Ru that struggling to make ends meet does not equate to overcoming food insecurity, noting that families often sacrifice nutrition to pay for utilities or education.

Economic data highlights a significant gap in affordability. By 2026, the average family income rose by 22% to $435, yet the estimated cost to meet basic needs is approximately $900. This means average earnings cover only 48% of essential expenses.

Food insecurity varies by socio-economic group and geography:

  • Poorest sectors (60% of population): 60% food insecurity
  • Middle class (30% of population): 47% food insecurity
  • Affluent households: 27% security level

The most critical conditions are reported in Guyana, the East, and the Central West, where logistical failures compound poverty.

To reduce costs, many Venezuelans rely on a high-calorie, low-nutrient diet of rice, pasta, and flour. This has led to "hidden hunger," characterized by protein and vitamin deficiencies. In the states of Sucre and Zulia, acute undernourishment among children has reached 24%. Social policy and demography expert Elena Romanova told Pravda. Ru that chronic early-childhood malnutrition leads to irreversible cognitive impairments. Statistics show growth stunting in 30% of children in vulnerable groups, while acute undernourishment among infants under six months has exceeded 17%.

The domestic agricultural sector operates at one-third of the capacity seen in neighboring countries, hampered by obsolete machinery, a lack of spare parts, and dependence on imported seeds. Although vegetable production increased by 30% in 2025, the systemic failure persists. State aid programs, specifically CLAP, began to falter in 2025 and have nearly ceased by 2026. While the government promotes the "Venezuela Alimenta" plan and cites sanctions as the primary cause, civil society continues to call for audits and transparency regarding actual population needs.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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