Mexico's Tamaulipas Proposes Criminalizing Condom Removal Without Consent

In the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, a legislative initiative has been introduced to amend the state's Criminal Code, classifying the intentional removal or damage of a condom during sexual intercourse without a partner's consent as an act of sexual violence. The bill, proposed by Sergio Arturo Ojeda Castillo, a deputy from the Morena party, stipulates a prison sentence of three to seven years for individuals who breach a barrier protection method that was explicitly agreed upon before the start of sexual activity.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by BrokenSphere, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Box of 40 Trojan-ENZ condoms

The core of the reform expands the legal definition of sexual consent. According to the text of the proposal, consent to intercourse is not unconditional and must include acceptance of specific conditions, including the use of contraception. If one party establishes condom use as a mandatory condition and the other party acts in violation of this condition, the action is interpreted as a violation of boundaries rather than a domestic dispute or negligence.

Legislators argue that this practice constitutes a form of reproductive coercion. Unplanned pregnancy in circumstances where the victim did not assume the risk may provide the aggressor with a lever for long-term control. This is particularly relevant in situations where the victim is economically or socially dependent on the offender, turning a single act into a mechanism of continued pressure.

The penalty is differentiated based on medical consequences. The base sentence ranges from three to seven years. If the actions result in an unwanted pregnancy or the transmission of sexually transmitted infections, including HIV, the sentence is increased by half. This directly links the severity of the threat to physical autonomy and reproductive health with the weight of the criminal punishment.

Ojeda Castillo cites existing practices in other jurisdictions where similar actions are already addressed through criminal or civil law. Norms or precedents recognizing such acts as violations exist in Germany, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, Chile, Colombia, and Argentina. A specific example cited is a Swiss court decision where a man was found guilty of removing a condom without his partner's consent, who had agreed to sex only on the condition of protection.

Conversely, in Germany, a woman was recorded piercing her partner's condoms with the intent to become pregnant. According to the deputy, she confessed via messages and received a six-month suspended prison sentence. These examples are used to justify the need for clear typification of the act in Mexican law to eliminate ambiguity in its qualification.

Following the submission of the initiative to the Tamaulipas Congress, Deputy Maia Benavides expressed her support for the project, which was accepted. The document has now been transferred to the Joint Committees for Legislative Studies II and for Justice matters. For the law to take effect, it must complete all stages of the legislative procedure and be published in the Official State Bulletin, after which it will enter into force the following day.