Spanish Multi-Landlords Charge Up to 4.5% Higher Rents Than Single-Unit Owners

A study by the Esade Business School's Center for Economic and Political Research (EsadeEcPol), published in October 2026, identified a specific structural dependency in the Spanish rental market: the number of properties owned by an individual correlates with the average rent increase applied. Analyzing data from 2019 to 2023, the research found that "multi-landlords” — private owners of two or more rental units — raised monthly payments 3% to 4% higher than "mono-landlords” who owned a single apartment. This disparity became statistically significant during this period; while the premium for owning two apartments was 0.8% before the pandemic, it had expanded to 3.5% by 2023.

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The data reveals heterogeneity among larger private owners. Rent set by owners of five or more units was, on average, 4.5% higher than rates for mono-landlords. For owners of exactly two units, the gap was 1.3%. The study exclusively covers natural persons, excluding legal entities, investment funds, and other corporate structures. To calculate deviations from market prices, EsadeEcPol cross-referenced data from the Fiscal Studies Institute (IEF) household panel with information from the Spanish Tax Agency (Agencia Tributaria).

Jorge Galindo, the study's author, clarified the contribution of multi-landlords to overall market inflation. He estimated they account for slightly less than one-fifth (approximately 20%) of the total price increase in the market. This impact is driven almost entirely by their specific "premium” relative to single-unit owners. Notably, the market share of multi-landlords remained nearly constant over the four-year period, ruling out rapid concentration of property ownership as the sole driver of rising prices.

During the study period, no rigid restrictions existed on renegotiating terms when renewing contracts, allowing landlords pricing flexibility. Mono-landlords increased rates by an average of 3.8% relative to their previous contracts, whereas multi-property owners increased rates by 5.2%. Galindo offers three explanations for this divergence. First, many large private owners acquired properties specifically as investment instruments, targeting the most liquid and profitable locations. In contrast, mono-landlords often inherit their single apartment and may prioritize tenant stability, accepting rates slightly below market levels.

Second, owners of multiple units adapt their prices to new market equilibria more quickly due to broader maneuvering capacity. Third, geographic concentration is not a key factor; the price difference is more pronounced when a multi-landlord's properties are distributed across different districts, indicating a generally more aggressive pricing strategy rather than a location-specific effect.

The researchers argue that current regulatory measures, such as defining Tense Rental Markets (ZMRT) and setting price caps, may be suboptimal tools for addressing the rate gap between owner types. Galindo proposes expanding tax deductions from the personal income tax (IRPF) for landlords renting outside ZMRT zones. He also suggests compensating for the perceived risk of non-payment and eviction difficulties, which is higher for multi-property owners who cannot personally monitor each tenant.

Current market composition shows that mono-landlords constitute 48.2% of the rental stock (down from 50.1% in 2019), two-unit owners represent 22%, and owners of five or more units account for 13%. According to the Idealista platform, average asking rents for new listings are approximately 12 euros per square meter. However, actual realized rates are lower: multi-landlords receive an average of 7.9 euros per square meter, while mono-landlords receive 7.4 euros. This indicates that the prices expected by owners and the public perception of rental costs exceed the actual payments made by most tenants, many of whom operate under contracts signed several years ago.