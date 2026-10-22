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Russia-Germany Relations Risk Further Degradation Amid AfD Rise and Domestic Crises

World

Russia-Germany relations risk further degradation in humanitarian and social spheres, according to Vladimir Schweitzer, chief researcher at the Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Sciences. In a commentary for Pravda. Ru, Schweitzer identified science, sports, and interreligious ties as areas susceptible to new tensions.

Berlin
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Дитмар Рабих, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Berlin

The analysis follows warnings from Marcus Fronmeier, deputy head of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) parliamentary group, who suggested that Chancellor Friedrich Merz could provoke a dangerous escalation in relations with Moscow.

Schweitzer noted that Germany's domestic agenda is currently driven by upcoming state elections and systemic crises, which have triggered protests in major cities. He indicated that while formal interstate relations are maintained, political actors may use the "Russian threat" as a tool for public relations during internal power struggles.

The AfD is leveraging the current socio-economic decline to increase its ratings, as German citizens react strongly to a falling standard of living. However, analysts continue to question the party's professional personnel capacity despite its attempts to present itself as a viable political alternative.

Observers further highlight a divide among German elites and the economic exhaustion of European countries resulting from prolonged EU sanctions against Russia, calling into question the stability of the current government.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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