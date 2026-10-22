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Lidl Bulgaria Defends Pricing Model Amid Scrutiny Over Butter and Cheese Markups

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Retail prices for basic food staples in Bulgaria, including butter and cheese, have drawn scrutiny after reports indicated markups ranging from 85% to 135% over supplier costs.

Basket with groceries (butter, pasta) in the supermarket aisle
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Все права защищены
Basket with groceries (butter, pasta) in the supermarket aisle

Milena Dragijska, CEO of Lidl Bulgaria, disputed claims of unjustified pricing during an appearance on the "Zdravey, Bulgaria" program (NOVA). Dragijska stated that the company operates on a low-margin model, yielding between 2 and 5 euros in profit for every 100 euros of turnover. She noted that the chain partners with over 300 Bulgarian producers and expects to increase exports of their products to 100 million euros this year, up from 60 million euros previously.

The CEO attributed high consumer prices to structural economic failures and a lack of domestic competitiveness. She cited pork production as an example, stating that Bulgarian producers supply no more than 40% of the necessary volume, necessitating imports to meet internal demand.

Regarding the price disparity between Bulgaria and other EU nations, Dragijska highlighted the impact of tax policy and labor costs. Bulgaria's VAT is 20%, compared to 6-7% in parts of Western Europe. Additionally, she noted that Bulgarian wages have risen by more than 45% over the last five years, while Western European wages grew by 2-4% over the last three years.

To address consumer financial pressure, Lidl has increased weekly promotions for fruits and vegetables from 8 to 13 and raised discount investments from 5% to 10%. The company also maintains a "consumer basket" of 30 items with a minimum discount of 15%, with more than half of those items being Bulgarian products.

Dragijska stated that the company utilizes a "net-net" pricing principle and does not charge producers for logistics, network entry, or shelf positioning. To prevent further cost transfers to consumers, the retailer is implementing self-checkout kiosks and optimizing internal business processes.

Dragijska concluded by calling for joint action between the state and the business sector to investigate unregulated imports and revise agricultural subsidy policies to enhance the competitiveness of local goods.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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