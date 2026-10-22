23 Deaths, but a Revolution: How Kyrgyzstan is Tackling Maternal Mortality Head-On

Kyrgyzstan has seen a significant decrease in maternal mortality during the first nine months of 2026, according to the latest operational data released by the Ministry of Health. The agency reported 23 deaths occurring during pregnancy, childbirth, and the postpartum period.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Mother with a newborn in the hospital

The maternal mortality rate currently stands at 22.1 deaths per 100,000 live births, representing a 34.4% decline compared to the same period last year. Despite this downward trend, health officials emphasized that every individual case is being subjected to a detailed analysis to determine the specific causes and circumstances in order to prevent future occurrences.

To sustain these results, the Ministry of Health is focusing on expanding access to reproductive health services and family planning. The government has allocated 12.5 million soms for the procurement of modern contraceptives, specifically targeting women from socially vulnerable groups. Additionally, the state has introduced subsidized pricing for certain contraceptives through the mandatory health insurance system.

Efforts to reduce risks also include expanding insurance coverage. Uninsured women are now eligible for free mandatory health insurance policies, granting them access to subsidized medical services and medications throughout their pregnancy and the postpartum period.

Beyond financial subsidies, the Ministry is updating its reporting and documentation processes to better account for medical and social risk factors. These systemic changes are paired with public awareness campaigns aimed at encouraging early medical intervention and providing education on family planning and the prevention of pregnancy complications.

According to the Ministry, achieving a sustainable reduction in maternal mortality requires a comprehensive approach that integrates pregnancy preparation, timely medical consultation, quality prenatal monitoring, and professional postpartum care.