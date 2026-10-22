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Canada to invest $1 billion in Ring of Fire road access

World » Canada

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on Wednesday that the federal government will invest $1 billion to build road infrastructure connecting the provincial highway system to the Ring of Fire region in northern Ontario. This commitment matches a similar $1 billion investment from the provincial government of Ontario, forming part of a broader $8.7-billion joint plan aimed at supporting industries affected by tariffs, including the steel and automotive sectors.

Road construction
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Road construction

The Ring of Fire is a mineral-rich region located approximately 500 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, Ontario. It contains deposits of nickel, chromite, copper, and gold. For the federal government, the development of this area is framed as a measure to secure Canada's critical mineral supply chain. Provincial Premier Doug Ford has described the project as a driver for economic growth, citing projections of 70,000 jobs and $22 billion in economic activity.

Construction on two segments of the proposed road network began in the summer of 2025. This follows an agreement signed in December by Prime Minister Carney and Premier Ford intended to eliminate federal duplication in road planning for the region. The infrastructure project is designed to link the remote mining area with existing provincial highways, a change that significantly alters the logistics of service access and resource extraction in the James Bay lowlands, part of North America's largest wetland.

The project has generated divergent outcomes for First Nations communities in the region based on their geographic proximity to the proposed route and their participation in provincial partnerships. Webequie First Nation and Marten Falls First Nation, both remote fly-in communities, have signed partnerships with the province. These communities have expressed that road access will provide a connection to the provincial highway system and facilitate economic opportunities associated with mining, which they view as a path out of poverty. Aroland First Nation, located further south, is also a partner, with its local road slated for upgrades to handle increased traffic.

In contrast, other First Nations in northern Ontario oppose the road project. Community members from Neskantaga First Nation and Attawapiskat First Nation, whose territories the proposed road would cross, state that they have not been consulted. The route is planned to cross the Attawapiskat River, a site where these two nations have established a settlement. Residents in the area have indicated plans to physically block construction crews when work arrives. Friends of the Attawapiskat River have filed for judicial review regarding the project, highlighting ongoing legal and territorial disputes over the road's impact on local environments and communities.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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