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Canada commits 8.7 billion CAD to diversify Ontario steel away from automotive reliance

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Ottawa and Toronto have committed 8.7 billion CAD to a structural pivot in Ontario's heavy industry, aiming to insulate the province's steel and automotive sectors from the sustained trade friction with the United States. The central mechanism of this strategy is a five-year, 3.5 billion CAD federal and 1.7 billion CAD provincial fund designed to diversify steel output away from its traditional reliance on passenger vehicles toward defense, rail, pipelines, and port infrastructure. This shift is not merely a financial transfer; it represents an attempt to redirect physical production capacity to align with domestic and allied-state procurement needs, specifically targeting a preserved workforce of approximately 100,000 jobs in the sector.

Steel foundry
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Steel foundry

Steel Diversification and the Defense Link

The economic logic behind the steel fund rests on the premise that current demand structures are vulnerable to tariff-based shocks. Canadian steel producers have historically depended heavily on the automotive supply chain, a sector where export volumes have fallen by double digits over the past year and a half due to the commercial war initiated by the Trump administration. By redirecting production toward defense and critical infrastructure, the governments aim to create a demand buffer that is less exposed to cross-border trade barriers. Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that future demand will increasingly come from rails, pipes, ports, and defense, rather than solely from car manufacturers. This funding is paired with stricter border controls to prevent foreign steel dumping, a measure supported by the Canadian Steel Producers Association as a necessary defense against undercutting competitors. The plan explicitly links industrial capacity to national security obligations, noting that Canada will increase defense procurement in the coming years, thereby providing a guaranteed market for diversified steel products.

This financial architecture operates alongside a specific legal and industrial crisis at Stelco, a major Ontario steelmaker owned by Cleveland-Cliffs. Stelco announced plans in September to cut up to 500 jobs in Hamilton and the Lake Erie region, citing weak demand and import pressure. However, Cleveland-Cliffs entered into legally binding commitments during its 2024 acquisition of Stelco, requiring the maintenance of unionized headcount for five years. Federal Industry Minister Mélanie Joly has formally requested that the US parent company honor these obligations, with a deadline for a response currently expiring. While Carney declined to confirm whether the government would move toward a public buyout of Stelco to guarantee operations, he asserted that the government retains the right and obligation to protect workers and enforce corporate commitments. The tension here is not just about trade policy but about the enforceability of private corporate agreements under national economic emergency conditions.

Infrastructure and the Critical Minerals Chain

Beyond steel, the plan allocates 2.5 billion CAD to the automotive sector, with 1.5 billion CAD coming from the federal government, to help manufacturers adapt to the growing demand for electric vehicles. This investment acknowledges that the existing internal combustion engine supply chain is shrinking, necessitating a physical and technological restructuring of assembly plants and component suppliers. Simultaneously, the governments have committed 1 billion CAD in federal funding over three years for infrastructure-specifically roads-that will enable the mining of critical minerals in Northern Ontario's "Ring of Fire” region. This funding matches a previously committed provincial expenditure, creating a shared financial framework for unlocking resource deposits that are otherwise inaccessible due to a lack of logistical infrastructure. The development of the Ring of Fire is contingent on building the physical pathways to move ore, a process that requires significant capital and time before it can contribute to output.

The coordination of these industrial policies involves a stated effort to accelerate project approvals. Carney emphasized that while Canada maintains high environmental standards, decision-making speed must increase to meet economic realities. To this end, the federal and provincial governments have agreed to implement a coordinated permitting process to streamline authorization procedures. A working group has also been established to engage with local Indigenous communities in the Ring of Fire region, some of whom have opposed development in the area. The government's communication highlights that these discussions will include examining options for conservation or Indigenous protected areas as development begins, attempting to balance resource extraction with jurisdictional and conservation interests. The overall strategy reflects a broader determination by Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford to plan for a permanent shift in North American trade relations, assuming that pre-tariff conditions will not return regardless of future US political outcomes.

The diplomatic context remains active but uncertain. Carney confirmed that he spoke at length with President Donald Trump on the morning of the announcement, and stated that Canada remains prepared to negotiate. Minister Dominic LeBlanc, responsible for Canada-US relations, indicated that exchanges are ongoing, though he did not clarify whether formal negotiations have resumed. The 8.7 billion CAD package is thus deployed as both a defensive industrial measure and a leverage point in broader bilateral discussions, aiming to secure supply chain sovereignty while managing the immediate operational shocks to Ontario's core manufacturing base.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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