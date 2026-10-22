PM Modi and Polish PM Donald Tusk meet in New Delhi to advance industrial and defence ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk are meeting in New Delhi today to evaluate the trajectory of the strategic partnership established during the August 2024 visit to Warsaw. The discussions signal a shift from general diplomatic engagement toward specific industrial and technological integration, particularly in sectors where Poland's current security needs intersect with India's manufacturing ambitions.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Kremlin.ru, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Narendra Modi

A central pillar of the agenda is the transition toward joint defence production. While the two nations have a legacy of cooperation-notably the WZT-3M armoured recovery vehicle project between Poland's Bumar and India's BEML initiated in 1999-the current focus has shifted toward common platforms and supply-chain resilience. Poland's Finance Minister, Andrzej Domanski, has indicated that the objective is to move beyond simple procurement toward the local manufacture of specialised defence technologies within India.

The scope of cooperation is extending into high-precision space technology. A notable point of interest is the engagement of the Polish satellite firm ICEYE, which specialises in synthetic aperture radar (SAR) technology. Because SAR can penetrate cloud cover and operate in darkness, it offers significant surveillance and security advantages. ICEYE has already formalised this interest through Memorandums of Understanding with Indian firms Dhruva Aerospace and AgniKul Cosmos, suggesting a move toward integrating Polish sensors with Indian launch and satellite capabilities.

Beyond security and space, the bilateral agenda includes the energy transition. Poland is seeking to channel investments into India's clean-energy sector, specifically focusing on technologies that facilitate cleaner industrial processes. This economic dimension is being operationalised through India-Poland Business Forums scheduled for October 22 in New Delhi and October 23 in Bengaluru, aimed at bridging the gap between policy intent and private sector implementation.

The meeting will also serve as a diplomatic touchpoint for broader geopolitical issues, including India's relations with the European Union and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, providing a context for why Poland is prioritising these specific industrial ties at this juncture.