World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Gujarat government defends non-veg food ban around Somnath Temple in High Court

2:24
World

The Gujarat government has formally defended its ban on the sale and storage of non-vegetarian food within a 500-metre radius of the Somnath Temple, arguing before the High Court that the spiritual and cultural character of a pilgrimage site takes precedence over individual commercial rights.

Decorated flower scene with figures of gods and people
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Decorated flower scene with figures of gods and people

The legal dispute arises from a state notification issued in August, which established prohibited zones around the Lord Shiva shrine in the Gir Somnath district. Six restaurant owners have since challenged this directive, alleging that the blanket ban violates Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution, which guarantees the fundamental right to practice any profession or carry on any trade or business.

In its submission to the bench of Justice Nisha M Thakor, the state government contended that Somnath is not a mere commercial hub but a site of extraordinary religious significance to millions of Hindus. Government pleader GH Virk argued that the right to conduct business does not extend to a right to disregard the sanctity of a pilgrimage destination, asserting that no party holds an absolute fundamental right to sell non-vegetarian food at the doorstep of the temple or along the routes used by devotees.

To contextualise the measure, the government highlighted the scale of pilgrimage, noting that 1.16 crore devotees visited the temple within the last nine months. The state further positioned the ban as consistent with practices in other major Indian pilgrimage centres, citing similar restrictions in Rishikesh, Haridwar, Amritsar, and the Mathura-Vrindavan region.

From a regulatory standpoint, the government maintains that the restriction is limited in scope. It argues that establishments are still permitted to serve vegetarian food within the notified zones or continue non-vegetarian trade outside the 500-metre periphery, provided they adhere to existing laws.

Conversely, the petitioners argue that the ban is an overreach of power by the district magistrate. The restaurant owners, some of whom have operated lawfully for decades with valid licences, claim they have been forced to shut down their eateries. They maintain that the permanent prohibition on a lawful trade was imposed without sufficient justification, creating a direct conflict between state-defined "religious character" and the constitutional right to livelihood.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Power of Baikal: Renamed pipeline seeks to add 50 bcm to China exports
Business
Power of Baikal: Renamed pipeline seeks to add 50 bcm to China exports
FAA Certification Converts 1,550 Boeing MAX 10 Backlog Orders into Active Fleet Revenue
Business
FAA Certification Converts 1,550 Boeing MAX 10 Backlog Orders into Active Fleet Revenue
Popular
Russia's first full-cycle mRNA therapy production to be launched in Bashkortostan

The project integrates a domestic data center to train AI models that identify unique neoantigens for personalized anti-tumor treatments.

Russia's first full-cycle mRNA therapy production to be launched in Bashkortostan
Trump seeks a deal with Russia as Moscow draws a firm red line
Trump seeks a deal with Russia as Moscow draws a firm red line
Refinery overproduction: Millions of tonnes of Russian diesel heading for the US
American prisoner Stephen Hubbard released: Putin's 'humanitarian' act stuns diplomats
Sitting After Lunch: This Tiny Habit Rewrote My Blood Sugar Levels Margarita Kicherova Wild boars in forests typically avoid confrontation and retreat into undergrowth Alexander Artamonov Lion-like Coat: Why Paw Grooming is Critical for Your Pomeranian Marina Lebedeva
German Shepherd vs. East European Shepherd: Structural and Behavioral Differences
Nuclear Reactor for the Moon: Russia Prepares for Lunar Station
Côte d'Ivoire Restructures Cocoa Cooperative Financing to Resolve 2025-2026 Liquidity Crisis
Côte d'Ivoire Restructures Cocoa Cooperative Financing to Resolve 2025-2026 Liquidity Crisis
Last materials
Canada commits 8.7 billion CAD to diversify Ontario steel away from automotive reliance
PM Modi and Polish PM Donald Tusk meet in New Delhi to advance industrial and defence ties
Gujarat government defends non-veg food ban around Somnath Temple in High Court
Digital research now influences 40% of Indian health and life insurance sales
Sitting After Lunch: This Tiny Habit Rewrote My Blood Sugar Levels
Blackcurrant Accord in Perfumery: Structural Placement and Olfactory Function
Wild boars in forests typically avoid confrontation and retreat into undergrowth
Ten GFA clubs to contest promotion path to Elite League
Quality Care Initiative: Medexes Must Uphold Modern Standards
Northumbria Police non-emergency wait times hit six minutes as force explores AI triage
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.