Gujarat government defends non-veg food ban around Somnath Temple in High Court

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The Gujarat government has formally defended its ban on the sale and storage of non-vegetarian food within a 500-metre radius of the Somnath Temple, arguing before the High Court that the spiritual and cultural character of a pilgrimage site takes precedence over individual commercial rights.

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The legal dispute arises from a state notification issued in August, which established prohibited zones around the Lord Shiva shrine in the Gir Somnath district. Six restaurant owners have since challenged this directive, alleging that the blanket ban violates Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution, which guarantees the fundamental right to practice any profession or carry on any trade or business.

In its submission to the bench of Justice Nisha M Thakor, the state government contended that Somnath is not a mere commercial hub but a site of extraordinary religious significance to millions of Hindus. Government pleader GH Virk argued that the right to conduct business does not extend to a right to disregard the sanctity of a pilgrimage destination, asserting that no party holds an absolute fundamental right to sell non-vegetarian food at the doorstep of the temple or along the routes used by devotees.

To contextualise the measure, the government highlighted the scale of pilgrimage, noting that 1.16 crore devotees visited the temple within the last nine months. The state further positioned the ban as consistent with practices in other major Indian pilgrimage centres, citing similar restrictions in Rishikesh, Haridwar, Amritsar, and the Mathura-Vrindavan region.

From a regulatory standpoint, the government maintains that the restriction is limited in scope. It argues that establishments are still permitted to serve vegetarian food within the notified zones or continue non-vegetarian trade outside the 500-metre periphery, provided they adhere to existing laws.

Conversely, the petitioners argue that the ban is an overreach of power by the district magistrate. The restaurant owners, some of whom have operated lawfully for decades with valid licences, claim they have been forced to shut down their eateries. They maintain that the permanent prohibition on a lawful trade was imposed without sufficient justification, creating a direct conflict between state-defined "religious character" and the constitutional right to livelihood.