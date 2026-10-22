Digital research now influences 40% of Indian health and life insurance sales

The traditional model of insurance distribution in India is undergoing a structural shift as digital research now directly influences approximately 40% of all health and life insurance policies sold. According to a new report titled 'Decoding the DICA Consumer,' published by Google in partnership with McKinsey & Company, nearly 80% of the insurance purchasing journey now begins or takes place online, fundamentally altering the role of the insurance agent.

The study identifies a dominant emerging segment known as "Digitally Influenced, Closed with Assistance” (DICA). These consumers leverage digital tools to research and prioritise policies before deliberately seeking an advisor to finalise the transaction. Notably, DICA buyers are four times more numerous than those who complete the entire purchase process online, indicating that while the research is digital, the final trust-barrier remains human-centric.

The data reveals that brand conviction is increasingly established before an agent is even contacted. Approximately 78% of consumers narrow their selection to two or three brands online; more than half of these buyers stick to this shortlist after consulting an advisor. This suggests that agents are transitioning from primary 'sellers' to 'validators' who help clients decode fine print and ensure service continuity.

This shift is driven by a change in how Indians consume information. Long-form queries now account for 18% of insurance searches on Google, with 41% of users utilising AI Overviews to compare coverage. Video content has become a critical tool, with insurance-related content on YouTube garnering over 2.5 billion views in the past year, 15% of which were viewed on connected TVs.

Despite the digital surge, a significant friction point remains in the transition from online research to offline closing. Fewer than 30% of buyers are comfortable using a purely digital checkout for high-value policies, citing concerns over long-term capital safety and claims assistance. However, the report highlights a gap in implementation: over 40% of consumers express frustration at being treated as anonymous leads, often forced to repeat their requirements to agents who rely on generic sales scripts.

The financial implications of this trend are substantial. Policies purchased offline but influenced by online research generate premiums that are approximately 40% higher than those sold through traditional, non-digital channels. This indicates that digitally informed customers are not only more decisive but are also opting for higher-value coverage.

Industry leaders suggest that the next phase of growth depends on synchronising these two worlds. Siddharth Shekar, Director of Google India, noted that closing the gap between digital evaluation and offline advisory is the primary lever for increasing insurance penetration. This sentiment was echoed by Sumit Madan, MD and CEO of Axis Max Life Insurance, and Parthanil Ghosh, MD and CEO of HDFC ERGO General Insurance, who both emphasised the need for a seamless omnichannel journey to build consumer trust.

The report's findings are based on a comprehensive dataset including a survey of 1,039 insurance consumers, anonymised lead-to-conversion data from life and health insurers, and direct interviews with distribution platforms and advisors.