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Ten GFA clubs to contest promotion path to Elite League

World » Americas » Guyana

Ten football clubs are set to compete for the Georgetown Football Association (GFA) Senior Men's League title, with the tournament commencing on Sunday, October 25. The season's stakes are heightened by the prospect of promotion to the Guyana Football Federation's Elite League, the nation's premier football tier.

Football stadium
Photo: commons.wikimedia by johnthescone, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Football stadium

The incentive for the competing clubs is modeled on the success of Camptown FC, who secured promotion to the Elite League after winning the previous GFA League edition. While victory in the upcoming competition does not guarantee an automatic spot in the top flight, the eventual champions will earn the formal opportunity to pursue promotion.

Schedule and Match Logistics

The league opens with a double-header at the Camptown Ground on Sunday, featuring Vengy FC against Black Pearl FC at 12:00h, followed by Eastveldt FC taking on Pele FC at 15:00h. The rest of the field consists of Riddim Squad, Beacon, Motherland, ORDIS, Northern Rangers, and North Stars.

Matches will be distributed between the Camptown and Plaisance grounds through December 17. According to the GFA schedule, Sunday fixtures are hosted at Camptown with start times at 13:00h and 15:00h. Mid-week matches on Tuesdays and Thursdays will take place at Plaisance, with double-headers scheduled for 19:00h and 21:00h.

Key upcoming dates include October 27 at Plaisance, where Riddim Squad faces Beacon and Motherland plays ORDIS. The competition continues through November and December, concluding with a final fixture between Motherland and Riddim Squad on Thursday, December 17, at 19:00h in Plaisance.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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