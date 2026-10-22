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Quality Care Initiative: Medexes Must Uphold Modern Standards

World » Americas » Guyana

Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony has issued a directive to medical assistants (Medexes) calling for stricter professional discipline and rigorous adherence to updated clinical protocols to ensure the quality of care in Guyana's hinterland and rural regions.

Медсестра готовит медицинские инструменты у капельницы
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Медсестра готовит медицинские инструменты у капельницы

The Minister's intervention comes as 19 new graduates from the Medex Training Programme enter the workforce. Dr. Anthony emphasised that the evolving nature of medical knowledge requires healthcare providers to abandon outdated practices, stating that "what was acceptable in the past is no longer acceptable." This mandate specifically targets the ability of personnel to transition from historical habits to current evidence-based standards of care.

Protocol Compliance and Pharmacy Management

A key area of concern identified by the Minister is the continued prescription of medications that have been removed from the national formulary. The government noted that prescribing obsolete medications creates systemic inefficiencies and patient hardship, as these drugs are no longer routinely procured when newer, more effective alternatives are available.

The Ministry has clarified that while professional judgment remains a component of medical practice, it must function within the established national standards. The directive aims to eliminate the disregard for protocols based on personal habit or tenure.

Accountability in Remote Operations

Dr. Anthony further addressed the challenges of supervision in remote locations, asserting that geographical distance does not lower the standard of professional responsibility. The Minister highlighted that obligations regarding punctuality and availability remain absolute, as premature clinic closures in underserved communities force patients to travel excessive distances for basic services.

Regulation of Medical Evacuations

The Minister also scrutinised the use of medical evacuation (medevac) services, noting that these high-cost public resources must be reserved for genuine medical necessities. The government is implementing stricter oversight to prevent the routine referral of conditions that can be managed locally by trained personnel, which currently risks diverting critical resources away from emergency cases requiring higher-level facility intervention.

The government maintains that the objective of these measures is to ensure that geography does not determine the quality of healthcare received by Guyanese citizens, requiring newly trained medexes to apply contemporary skills and follow established protocols to close the gap between coastland and hinterland medical services.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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