Northumbria Police non-emergency wait times hit six minutes as force explores AI triage

Average wait times for callers reaching Northumbria Police on the non-emergency number have risen to more than six minutes, a figure officials now describe as unacceptable. In response, police leaders are investigating the use of artificial intelligence to triage calls and redirect those that do not relate to criminal activity to other appropriate services.

Photo: Пресс-служба Мэра и Правительства Москвы by Фото: Максим Мишин, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Emergency operator

Figures presented to local politicians show a sharp deterioration in service standards over the past year. While the average answer time stood at four minutes in the 12 months leading to March 2026, it has since climbed to six minutes and ten seconds for the 12 months ending in July 2026. This represents a significant increase from the previous year, when the average response time was two minutes and forty-nine seconds.

Shifting call types

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Susan Dungworth told a Police and Crime Panel meeting in Gateshead that the chief constable acknowledges the current performance is failing to meet expectations. She attributed the strain partly to a rise in demand across both the 999 emergency and 101 non-emergency lines. While 101 call volumes have increased by one per cent year-on-year, calls to 999 have surged by 12 per cent.

Ms Dungworth noted that a significant proportion of calls to 101 do not involve criminal offences. Instead, they often relate to matters handled by local authorities or health services. The force is exploring an AI-based triage system designed to identify these issues early and guide callers directly to the relevant service, thereby reducing the burden on police resources.

Operational factors

Internal reports indicate that technical and structural changes within the force have also contributed to longer waits. The transition to a new records system, NicheRMS, has been cited as increasing the complexity and duration required to handle non-emergency contacts. Additionally, a significant growth in people contacting the police via online channels, before demand could be effectively diverted from traditional phone lines, has reduced available capacity for voice calls.

To address these challenges, Northumbria Police plans to relocate its communications operations to a new hub at Cobalt Business Park. The move is intended to provide a modern operating environment with upgraded technology, improved supervision, and better integration of contact functions, aiming to streamline the process from the initial call to its resolution.