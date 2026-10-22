World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Northumbria Police non-emergency wait times hit six minutes as force explores AI triage

World » Europe » UK

Average wait times for callers reaching Northumbria Police on the non-emergency number have risen to more than six minutes, a figure officials now describe as unacceptable. In response, police leaders are investigating the use of artificial intelligence to triage calls and redirect those that do not relate to criminal activity to other appropriate services.

Emergency operator
Photo: Пресс-служба Мэра и Правительства Москвы by Фото: Максим Мишин, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Emergency operator

Figures presented to local politicians show a sharp deterioration in service standards over the past year. While the average answer time stood at four minutes in the 12 months leading to March 2026, it has since climbed to six minutes and ten seconds for the 12 months ending in July 2026. This represents a significant increase from the previous year, when the average response time was two minutes and forty-nine seconds.

Shifting call types

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Susan Dungworth told a Police and Crime Panel meeting in Gateshead that the chief constable acknowledges the current performance is failing to meet expectations. She attributed the strain partly to a rise in demand across both the 999 emergency and 101 non-emergency lines. While 101 call volumes have increased by one per cent year-on-year, calls to 999 have surged by 12 per cent.

Ms Dungworth noted that a significant proportion of calls to 101 do not involve criminal offences. Instead, they often relate to matters handled by local authorities or health services. The force is exploring an AI-based triage system designed to identify these issues early and guide callers directly to the relevant service, thereby reducing the burden on police resources.

Operational factors

Internal reports indicate that technical and structural changes within the force have also contributed to longer waits. The transition to a new records system, NicheRMS, has been cited as increasing the complexity and duration required to handle non-emergency contacts. Additionally, a significant growth in people contacting the police via online channels, before demand could be effectively diverted from traditional phone lines, has reduced available capacity for voice calls.

To address these challenges, Northumbria Police plans to relocate its communications operations to a new hub at Cobalt Business Park. The move is intended to provide a modern operating environment with upgraded technology, improved supervision, and better integration of contact functions, aiming to streamline the process from the initial call to its resolution.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
German Shepherd vs. East European Shepherd: Structural and Behavioral Differences
Animal
German Shepherd vs. East European Shepherd: Structural and Behavioral Differences
Popular
Russia's first full-cycle mRNA therapy production to be launched in Bashkortostan

The project integrates a domestic data center to train AI models that identify unique neoantigens for personalized anti-tumor treatments.

Russia's first full-cycle mRNA therapy production to be launched in Bashkortostan
Trump seeks a deal with Russia as Moscow draws a firm red line
Trump seeks a deal with Russia as Moscow draws a firm red line
Refinery overproduction: Millions of tonnes of Russian diesel heading for the US
American prisoner Stephen Hubbard released: Putin's 'humanitarian' act stuns diplomats
Blackcurrant Accord in Perfumery: Structural Placement and Olfactory Function Margarita Kicherova Wild boars in forests typically avoid confrontation and retreat into undergrowth Alexander Artamonov Lion-like Coat: Why Paw Grooming is Critical for Your Pomeranian Marina Lebedeva
German Shepherd vs. East European Shepherd: Structural and Behavioral Differences
Nuclear Reactor for the Moon: Russia Prepares for Lunar Station
Côte d'Ivoire Restructures Cocoa Cooperative Financing to Resolve 2025-2026 Liquidity Crisis
Côte d'Ivoire Restructures Cocoa Cooperative Financing to Resolve 2025-2026 Liquidity Crisis
Last materials
Northumbria Police non-emergency wait times hit six minutes as force explores AI triage
Farnworth housing bid cut to seven units to fix spatial flaws
Women with autoimmune diseases face higher rates of psychiatric misdiagnosis
Chinese Imports Outpace Russian Tire Production in 2026
High Deductibles and Premium Shifts Drive Foregone Care Among Insured Workers
Asia-Pacific coastal flooding could cause up to $199 billion in annual damages by 2050
FW26/27 Puffer Jackets Shift to Silhouette-Driven Proportions with Specific Styling Rules
Coolant Density: The Diagnostic Gap Behind Winter Checks
Power of Baikal: Renamed pipeline seeks to add 50 bcm to China exports
Record Herring Catch: Wholesale Stability vs. Retail Inflation
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.