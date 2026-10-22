Farnworth housing bid cut to seven units to fix spatial flaws

A new planning application has been lodged for a seven-apartment block in Farnworth, designed to address specific spatial deficiencies that led to the rejection of a previous proposal.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Newly-erected building

Mr Edward submitted the application on 23 September for a two-storey residential building on land north of Westland Avenue. This follows a similar application in January for a single-storey block of nine homes, which was refused by Bolton Council. The earlier rejection cited 'long, narrow rooms' and 'inadequate outlooks,' alongside a lack of data regarding trees and carbon energy.

The current proposal distributes the lower number of units across two floors to increase the floor area per dwelling, directly responding to the spatial constraints identified in the first refusal. Unlike the previous submission, the new documentation includes the required tree and carbon assessments.

A significant physical constraint in the new application is the lack of off-road parking. Bolton's Highways team has recorded a formal objection, noting that the absence of dedicated parking space will likely force residents to park on adjacent residential streets. The authority states that while the site is accessible by sustainable transport modes, the current design does not guarantee residents will use them, resulting in a detrimental effect on local amenity. Consequently, the Local Highway Authority has declared it not supportive of the application in its present form.

The plans include a communal garden to the west and north of the building. Consultation is scheduled for residents on Elmwood Grove, Westland Avenue, Worsley Road, and the nearby Kwik Fit.