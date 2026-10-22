Women with autoimmune diseases face higher rates of psychiatric misdiagnosis

New research involving 6,607 patients indicates that women with autoimmune diseases are significantly more likely than men to have their conditions incorrectly identified as psychiatric or psychosomatic. The study, led by the University of Cambridge and the University of East Anglia (UEA), also found that women experienced longer delays between the onset of symptoms and receiving a correct diagnosis.

Photo: unsplash.com by Accuray is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License A girl at the doctor's

The gap in diagnostic timelines

Autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and multiple sclerosis, occur when the immune system mistakenly attacks the body's own tissues. These conditions are often more prevalent in women and can be difficult to identify because early symptoms-such as fatigue, pain, sleep disturbance and low mood-are common to many general health issues. When visible signs or specific blood test results are absent, diagnostic clarity can take months or even years.

According to the findings, the most frequently reported time to diagnosis for men was less than three months. In contrast, for women, the most common timeframe was one to two years. Women also reported a higher number of healthcare consultations during this period.

Psychiatric and psychosomatic attributions

The study, published in The Lancet's eClinicalMedicine, analysed patient accounts while accounting for factors such as age, disease group, continent and household finances. It revealed that 43 per cent of female participants reported their symptoms had previously been misattributed to a psychiatric cause, compared with 33 per cent of male participants. Additionally, 34 per cent of women said their symptoms were diagnosed as "psychosomatic'-meaning caused or worsened by psychological factors-compared with 22 per cent of men.

After adjusting for the studied variables, the research found women were almost 50 per cent more likely to report a psychiatric misdiagnosis and nearly 75 per cent more likely to report a psychosomatic misdiagnosis than men. Conversely, reports of being misdiagnosed with a different physical disease were slightly more common among men (48 per cent) than women (44 per cent).

Dr Melanie Sloan, from the Department of Public Health and Primary Care at the University of Cambridge and Norwich Medical School at UEA, noted that while psychological explanations can be appropriate, they are sometimes applied too soon. "Our findings highlight that psychological or mental health explanations can be given too soon. This is true for both sexes, but our study suggests that females may be particularly vulnerable to these types of misdiagnoses,” she said.

Patient perspectives on the diagnostic journey

The study was distinctive in its reliance on patients' own accounts of their diagnostic journeys rather than solely on medical records. Wendy Diment, a patient partner in the study, explained that medical records often lack the patient's perspective on the causes of their symptoms and rarely record the initial difficulties in obtaining a diagnosis. "They're very unlikely to be corrected when a psychosomatic "in your head' type diagnosis is then found to be wrong,” she said.

Shaista Tayabali, another co-author and patient partner, highlighted the stark differences in misdiagnosis patterns between the sexes. "The fact that females reported higher rates of psychiatric and psychosomatic misdiagnoses than males, yet reported lower misdiagnoses for other physical diseases, suggests that historical gender biases remain a challenging aspect of the diagnostic journey,” she said. Tayabali added that although labels such as "hysteria' are rarely used today, women still often find it harder to have their symptoms believed and addressed accurately.

Clinical implications

Prof David D'Cruz, consultant rheumatologist at Guy's Hospital in London, cautioned that a psychiatric diagnosis is not necessarily incorrect, as individuals can have both autoimmune and psychiatric conditions. Psychiatric symptoms can also be part of an autoimmune disease, such as lupus, which can affect the brain, or a natural response to living with a life-changing illness.

However, D'Cruz emphasised that when symptoms persist, evolve or involve multiple systems, clinicians must consider an underlying autoimmune disease. "The important message is that when symptoms persist, evolve or involve multiple systems, clinicians must be open minded and consider whether there is an underlying autoimmune disease that has not yet been recognised — and to listen to patients,” he said.

The researchers urge doctors to consider autoimmune diseases before assigning psychiatric or psychosomatic labels. They suggest clinicians acknowledge diagnostic uncertainty, provide clear advice on when to seek further assessment, and revisit previous decisions when new information emerges. Dr Sloan stated: "Ultimately, we need to understand why these differences occur before we can design effective solutions. Our next step is exploring the experiences and voices behind these numbers and working with patients and clinicians to identify ways of reducing diagnostic delays and improving care.”

The study was funded by The Lupus Trust, Vasculitis UK, Sjögren's UK, Lupus UK and SRUK.