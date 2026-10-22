High Deductibles and Premium Shifts Drive Foregone Care Among Insured Workers

For Joseph Babbitt, a senior financial controller in Springfield, Missouri, health insurance is technically free. His employer covers the monthly premiums for a plan that offers robust benefits. Yet, despite this financial safety net, he finds that routine medical care remains prohibitively expensive. The gap between having insurance and actually receiving care is driven by high deductibles-out-of-pocket costs a patient must pay before coverage begins. Babbitt notes that while deductibles were $250 to $500 in the 1990s, they are now around $5,000. This shift illustrates a broader structural change in the U. S. health system: the burden of cost has shifted from monthly premiums to episodic, high-stakes financial barriers at the point of care.

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The mechanics of out-of-pocket costs

According to a 2026 report from the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), premiums for employer-sponsored family coverage have risen by approximately 5% this year. While this rate of increase is modest compared to previous years and roughly aligns with wage growth, the absolute cost remains high. The average premium for a family of four is now $28,000 annually. Workers pay about $7,000 of that total, while employers cover the remainder. KFF analyst Matthew Rae notes that a 5% increase on a large base amount still results in significant financial strain, particularly because the share of premiums paid by workers grew by 9%, suggesting a potential shift of cost burden onto employees.

However, the premium is only one component of the total cost of care. The deductible acts as a primary gatekeeper for access. For many employees, even with comprehensive plans, the high deductible means that the first thousands of dollars for doctor visits, diagnostics, and procedures are paid entirely out of pocket. This creates a scenario where individuals with insurance may delay or forgo care because the upfront cost exceeds what they can easily absorb, effectively functioning as a high-cost barrier to entry for medical services.

Documented consequences for access and debt

The practical impact of these cost structures is documented in a separate biennial report by the Commonwealth Fund, titled "The State of Health Insurance Coverage in 2026." Sara Collins, the lead author, highlights that cost is the leading reason for foregone care. Among employed workers with health insurance, approximately 43% reported not receiving needed medical care in the past year due to cost. Furthermore, about 31% of these insured workers reported carrying medical debt. These figures indicate that the presence of an insurance policy does not guarantee financial protection or consistent access to treatment. The cost of care, mediated by deductibles and copays, remains a significant deterrent to seeking necessary medical attention.

Simultaneously, the pool of uninsured individuals is expanding. Collins notes a rise in the overall uninsured rate over the last two years, driven by federal policy decisions. These include the expiration of enhanced subsidies for Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace plans and the removal of Medicaid emergency provisions following the end of the pandemic. Federal data indicates that millions have already lost coverage through these channels. Additionally, projected implementation of work requirements for Medicaid is expected to disenroll millions more next year. This reduction in the safety net heightens the financial stakes for those who remain insured, as they bear a larger share of the system's costs without a broader socialized support structure to mitigate individual risk.

Public sentiment reflects this pressure. A survey found that nearly three-quarters of Americans believe the federal government has a responsibility to ensure health coverage for all, including a substantial minority of Republicans. This consensus underscores a widespread perception that the current cost and coverage landscape is failing to provide accessible, affordable care, even for those with employer-sponsored plans. The system's reliance on high deductibles and premium shifts creates a financial friction that impedes timely care, resulting in documented rates of unmet medical needs and persistent medical debt among the insured.