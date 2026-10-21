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Morocco Approves Social Protection Strategy Restructuring Elderly Care and Digital Rules

World

Morocco has approved a comprehensive social protection strategy designed to restructure citizen support systems in response to economic volatility. The program addresses a broad demographic spectrum, ranging from child internet safety to elderly care, with a core focus on preserving family structures and adapting to an aging population.

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The reform shifts beyond direct payments toward the establishment of a new service infrastructure. This includes tighter regulation of the digital environment and the introduction of professional assistants to support those caring for elderly relatives.

Under a "digital childhood" initiative, the government is pursuing legislation to ban children under 15 from accessing social networks and certain electronic games deemed hazardous. In schools, new regulations will limit smartphone use in primary grades. These digital restrictions are paired with physical infrastructure improvements, specifically the modernization of student dormitories (Dar Talib and Dar Taliba) and upgraded school nutrition.

To address demographic shifts and support new families, the state is introducing a one-time wedding grant of up to 5,000 dirhams. This financial incentive coincides with a reform of the Family Code (Moudawana) aimed at strengthening the legal status of women and children. Elena Romanova, a social policy and demography expert, told Pravda. Ru that these measures are intended to mitigate demographic imbalances and support young couples during the initial stage of family formation.

The strategy for the elderly prioritizes home-based care over institutionalization. To facilitate this, Morocco is formalizing and regulating the profession of the family assistant and establishing day-care centers. The framework includes legal and administrative incentives for caregivers, as well as encouraging private companies to offer benefits to employees with elderly dependents. These measures will be codified under a new basic law on the socio-economic integration of senior citizens.

Key pillars of the elderly support system include:

  • Care: Legalization of the family assistant profession and benefits for caregivers.
  • Mobility: Improved access to transportation and cultural sites.
  • Business Incentives: Administrative privileges in the private sector for employees with dependents.
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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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