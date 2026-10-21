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Décathlon to open third Québec City store in 2027

World » Canada

Décathlon is expanding its physical footprint in Québec City with a new location scheduled to open in the summer of 2027. The French sporting goods retailer will occupy a 30,000-square-foot space within the Fleur de Lys shopping center, marking its third establishment in the city.

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Photo: unsplash.com by Frank Holleman is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License
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Repurposing Commercial Space

The new store will be situated in the former Sears building, a structure dating back to the early 1960s. According to the real estate developer Trudel, the owner of the center, the project involves current renovations to expand the area and integrate the building's original architectural heritage with modern retail requirements. This "compact" format is designed to provide a full range of sporting equipment within a smaller urban footprint compared to traditional big-box stores.

The opening is expected to create approximately 30 jobs. This development follows previous expansions by the chain in the Sainte-Foy sector in 2019 and at Université Laval in 2022.

Provincial Scale

The move is part of a broader growth strategy in the province. With an additional store opening next month in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, the total number of Décathlon locations across Quebec will rise to 13.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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