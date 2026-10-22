Asia-Pacific coastal flooding could cause up to $199 billion in annual damages by 2050

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has issued a stark warning regarding the escalating financial risks of coastal flooding in the Asia-Pacific region, noting that annual damages could surge to between $172 billion and $199 billion by 2050 if adaptation measures are not implemented. According to the 'Asia-Pacific Climate 2026' report, titled Coastal Risks on the Rise: Actions for a Resilient Future, these losses could escalate further to a range of $520 billion to $739 billion by 2100.

Photo: en.wikipedia.org by KEmel49 is licensed under free for commercial use Flood in India

India, China, and Indonesia are identified as the nations facing the most significant monetary exposure. While current annual damages across 30 monitored economies stand at approximately $27 billion, the projected trajectory indicates a massive systemic risk to infrastructure and macroeconomic stability. The report highlights a critical vulnerability in trade logistics, estimating that $40-45 billion in annual trade value is at risk due to potential port disruptions.

The economic burden is disproportionately distributed. For atoll nations, the impact is existential, with annual flood damages potentially exceeding half of their respective GDPs. The ADB identifies the Maldives (3.8%), Kiribati (2.7%), and Tonga and the Federated States of Micronesia (2.6%) as facing the highest welfare losses. In South Asia, the report underscores a "double burden" for India, Bangladesh, and Myanmar, where the poorest coastal populations face the highest exposure with the least capacity to recover.

Beyond infrastructure, the report points to a looming crisis in food security and livelihoods. In the Pacific, where women contribute 56% of small-scale fisheries catches, climate factors are projected to push 124,000 women into food insecurity by 2030, compared to 102,000 men.

From a fiscal perspective, the ADB suggests that the cost of prevention is significantly lower than the cost of inaction. Investing between $9 billion and $19 billion annually in flood protection across ADB's developing member countries could keep damages near current levels. Such an investment could prevent losses ranging from $178 billion to $360 billion per year, suggesting a benefit-to-cost ratio of nearly 20:1 at the regional scale.

The report advocates for a shift toward nature-based solutions and early intervention to secure trade routes and stabilize food supplies. As a successful example of localized adaptation, the ADB cites a youth-led initiative in Gujarat, where the implementation of mangrove and salt-tolerant bioshields has effectively reduced salinity intrusion and helped restore local fisheries.